As fuel prices increase, some Nigerians are turning to the cheaper compressed natural gas (CNG) as an alternative

This has resulted in an upsurge in the popularity and campaign for the use of CNG amid mixed feelings

Reacting to the CNG campaign, a university professor has shared his worry for his colleagues in the academic world

A Nigerian professor, Kamal Bello, has again shared his concern about the compressed natural gas (CNG).

This comes weeks after he said he won't convert his car to CNG even if President Tinubu does so.

Professor Kamal wondered how many lecturers can afford the conversion. Photo Credit: Kamal Bello

In a Facebook post on October 13, the Nasarawa State University academic wondered how many of his colleagues could afford the cost of converting their cars to CNG if he, as a professor, couldn't.

Professor Kamal lamented that it is a big mess and prayed for God's mercy. He wrote on Facebook:

"If me as a Prof. can't save 1 million to change my car to CNG I imagine how many can do that on our varsity campuses. We are in big mess. May God have mercy."

Reactions trail Professor Kamal Bello's statement

Shutti Yekini said:

"Prof. Many civil servants have money to do that despite their salary too low for it but they got em extra. And the place they got extra the reasonable government should look into that. Even some having many cars on their compound."

Akogwu Alhaji Chukwuemeka Obafemi said:

"My pro sir, could we say that this is a result of poor governance?"

Ghali Abdul'azeez said:

"Imagine a full professor who sacrifices his life in teaching and research but cannot have even 1 million in his account, while a secondary-level politician can save more than 20 million. What a disappointing nation!"

Muhammad Abdullahi said:

"This isn't laughable. It is pitiful. A Pr0f with many years of experience cannot afford his bills? We're in mess."

Danjuma Mohammed said:

"Dear Prof Kamal,

"If CNG was that cheap and efficient, Europe, America and other Asian countries would have opted for it. In my little analysis and as one of your students, I believe that this is another rent-seeking behaviour by our elites, they are patiently waiting for us to convert our cars and the prices will start flying.

"We are at the mercy of our businessmen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had opened a portal for Nigerians to get CNG tricycles cheaply.

Journalist raises alarm about CNG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a journalist had criticised the campaign to convert cars to run on CNG.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 18, Journalist Muyi said Nigeria lacks the infrastructure and safety standards for the transition.

Muyi claimed the US has a small percentage of CNG-powered users. He said some risks associated with CNG conversions include engine failure and potential explosion.

