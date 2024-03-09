A couple of foreign celebrities have taken advantage of genetic testing to determine the makeup of their (biracial) DNA

The likes of Meghan Markle, Lil Wayne, and more are proud to identify as Nigerians, considering the results of these laboratory results

Today, Legit.ng exalts these renowned lost cousins who found it worthy to acknowledge their long-lost roots in Nigeria

Sometime in October 2022, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, disclosed that her ancestry was partly Nigerian. The information spurred massive excitement in the Nigerian social media space and went so far as to bestow her indigenous names.

Today Legit.ng brings you fascinating insight from the British and American showbiz scene as we look at 10 international superstars who are of Nigerian descent.

Meghan Markle and other popular foreign celebrities with Nigerian roots. Credit: @hrh0fsussex, @liltunechi, @bishiopjakes

Source: Instagram

American Christian preacher Bishop TD Jakes - Igbo descent

Renowned American evangelist Bishop TD Jakes of The Potter's House recounted in an interview with BBC Igbo how he discovered that his forefathers came from Nigeria's Igbo tribe.

The well-known author revealed that his Igbo origin was uncovered through a DNA test. Jakes, who has frequently visited Lagos, said he enjoys eating fufu and jollof rice.

Jakes said he has clear memories of his great-grandmother, who was formerly a slave. According to him, he was only ten years old, but he recalls listening to the old woman discuss slavery and his family's history.

American hip-hop star Nas - Yoruba, Nigeria

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

He is the son of popular jazz musician and guitarist Olu Dara, of Yoruba origin.

Nas' dad was originally born Charles Jones III on January 12, 1941, in Natchez, Mississippi. He studied at Tennessee State University, and that was where he traced his roots to the Yoruba people in Nigeria. The rapper's dad changed his name to Olu Dara after a Yoruba priest renamed him during a trip to Nigeria.

The veteran started his music career in 1991 and released his debut album, Illmatic, in 1994. He won his first-ever Grammy in 2021, snagging the Best Rap Album category.

Nas is popularly known for tracks like "Hate Me Now" and "Ether". In 2008, he visited Nigeria for the Soundcity Music Video Awards (SMVA), where he presented the award for "Best Hip-Hop Video".

American rapper Chamillionaire - Nigerian immigrant father

The controversial hip hop star Chamillionaire was born Hakeem Seriki in Washington, DC, to a Nigerian immigrant father (Muslim) and a Nigerian-American mother (Christian).

At a young age, the family moved to a difficult neighbourhood in Houston, Texas. It was a decision that would have long-term consequences for his life. Hardcore bands like The Geto Boys and Public Enemy influenced him while he was living in Houston.

He is best known for his Grammy Award-winning rap single, "Ridin'" which ruled the airwaves in 2007/08, featuring Krayzie Bone of the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

American rapper Tyler The Creator - Igbo ancestry

Tyler The Creator, was born Tyler Gregory Okonma is a popular American hip-hop artist, actor, and producer.

The singer was born to a Nigerian father with Igbo ancestry and an American mother of mixed African-American and white Canadian descent. Although he never met his father, Tyler lived his early life in Hawthorne before moving to Ladera Heights at 17.

At the age of 14, he trained himself to play the piano. He came into the spotlight in the early 2010s as the co-founder and de facto leader of Odd Future, an alternative hip-hop group.

Tyler has won multiple prizes, including two Grammys, a Brit, and an MTV Video Music Award.

British movie star John Boyega - Yoruba descent

John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega, professionally known as John Boyega, is a British actor and producer. He first gained popularity in Britain for his part as a juvenile gang leader in the comic-horror film Attack the Block.

John's parents, Abigail and Samson Adegboyega (a Pentecostal minister), are of Yoruba descent.

He is most recognised for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films, Half of a Yellow Sun (2013), The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), The Rise of Skywalker (2019), and Woman King (2022).

Boyega, as he is fondly known, has visited Nigeria a couple of times.

American rapper Lil Wayne - 53% of Nigerian via ancestry test

US hip-hop star Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., known professionally as Lil Wayne, is regarded as one of the most influential artists of his generation.

The multiple Grammy award-winning rapper disclosed on Revolt TV that his ancestry test revealed he is 53% Nigerian. He also stated that he is more Nigerian than American and expressed a desire to visit Nigeria.

Lil provided these details when asked why he mentioned Nigeria in the lyrics of one of his hit songs.

American rapper Big Sean - Half Nigerian

US rapper Sean Michael Anderson, popularly known as Big Sean, revealed in a 2018 interview with Vibe that he is half Nigerian.

While speaking about his grandmother, with whom he grew up in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America, Big Sean mentioned that he is half Nigerian. However, he didn't break down which tribe he was from.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley - Half Nigerian

Ross Barkley is an English international footballer who was once a midfielder for Chelsea but now plays for Luton Town. He represented England at the under-16, under-17, under-19, under-20, under-21, and senior levels. He formerly played for Everton and Aston Villa.

Barkley was born on December 5, 1993, in Liverpool, Merseyside, United Kingdom, to a Nigerian father, Peter Effanga, and an English mother, Diane Barkley.

However, Ross took his mother's maiden name after his father left them barely a year after his birth and hasn't seen him since then.

His father, Patrick Effanga, worked as a railway construction worker in the UK.

Barkley once stated that if he had known more about his Nigerian roots, he would have chosen to play for the Super Eagles rather than the Three Lions of England.

Hollywood actor Forest Steven Whitaker - Igbo descent

Renowned Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker was born in Longview, Texas, but later learned that his ancestors were from Nigeria's Igbo tribe.

A DNA test revealed that his mother had Akan ancestry, while his father was of Igbo descent.

In 2018, he returned to his hometown of Nkwerre, Imo State, and was given a chieftaincy title.

Whitaker said in a statement that he is proud of his Nigerian Igboland heritage:

"I have Nigerian blood flowing in my veins. I am from Nkwerre community in Imo State, which is why I visit Nigeria three times every year. Nigeria is my home; Africa is my root," he said.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle - 43% Nigerian

In 2022, the Duchess of Sussex buzzed the internet after she revealed that her mixed-race heritage included being "43 percent Nigerian." This was during one of the episodes of her Spotify-exclusive podcast, Archetypes.

Meghan said she discovered her ancestry after having her genealogy done "a couple years ago".

When asked if she knew which tribe her ancestors were from, the Duchess said she did not but is planning to "start to dig deeper into all of this".

Following that, Meghan bagged a new nickname, Amira Ngozi Lolo, during the 2023 Invictus Games.

She and her husband Harry graced the event, where the team representing Nigeria bestowed her with the indigenous names. "Amira" is a warrior princess from the Hausa tribe, while "Ngozi" means "blessed" in Igbo and "Lolo" signifies "royal wife".

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mourn monarch through website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle updated their foundation's website archwell.com in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal couple were among those who travelled to Balmoral Castle, where the 96-year-old was reported to have taken her last breath.

They updated their website to only show their tribute to the queen with a black background.

Source: Legit.ng