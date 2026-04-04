United States President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz remained a focal point of global tension and economic concern

Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged international efforts to de-escalate the Iran conflict in a call with Mark Rutte

United States President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, threatening severe consequences if the country fails to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

In a post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump reiterated his earlier demand, signalling a tightening timeline for compliance.

The president says Iran has 48 hours to comply with his demand to open the Strait of Hormuz or face serious repercussions. Photo credit: Conbtribution

Source: Getty Images

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” he wrote. “Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them.”

Trump renews pressure on Iran

Trump’s latest remarks mark an escalation in his rhetoric towards Iran, as he presses for the reopening of the critical maritime corridor, which is central to global oil shipments.

The president framed the ultimatum as a continuation of previous warnings, suggesting that diplomatic patience was nearing its limit.

Strait of Hormuz at centre of tensions

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, making any disruption a matter of global economic concern, Aljazeera reported.

Analysts say heightened tensions around the waterway could have far-reaching implications for energy markets and regional stability.

Erdogan calls for de-escalation

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for intensified international efforts to resolve the conflict involving Iran.

In a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Erdogan described the ongoing situation as a “geostrategic impasse” and urged greater diplomatic engagement to end hostilities.

Trump states Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or risk “all Hell” raining down on them. Photo credit: Contributions

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement from Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications, both leaders discussed broader regional and global developments, as well as issues relating to NATO.

Erdogan also noted that NATO’s backing for Turkiye’s air defence capabilities during the crisis underscored the alliance’s strength and unity, while reaffirming Ankara’s continued push for peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Iran's President sends message to Americans

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, April 1, penned an open letter to the American public.

In the letter, Pezeshkian appealed to Americans to “look beyond” what he characterised as “the machinery of misinformation” amid the US-Israeli war with his country.

In Pezeshkian’s open letter, which he shared on X, he said that “the Iranian people harbor no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe, or neighboring countries.” Furthermore, he explained that the US has deployed a significant portion of its military forces in the area surrounding Iran, adding that “recent American aggressions launched from these very bases have demonstrated how threatening such a military presence truly is.”

Source: Legit.ng