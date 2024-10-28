Odion Ighalo's story is one of resilience and hard work, having grown up in the slums of Ajegunle in Lagos, Nigeria

The Nigerian international went from selling bread on the streets of Lagos to playing for Manchester United

Having survived hardship, the striker has continued to give back to society, supporting widows and orphans, amongst other philanthropic gestures

Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo has seen it all in professional football despite growing up in the densely populated slums of Ajegunle in Lagos, Nigeria.

Born in Lagos, the striker, who played on the streets of 'AJ' (as Ajegunle is fondly called in Nigeria), remains the only Nigerian to have featured for the great Manchester United.

Today, he is one of the most accomplished footballers, with his net worth estimated to be around €50 million, which is a testament to his financial success throughout his illustrious career.

Ighalo’s childhood in Ajegunle

A walk down the grimy, foul-scented Salami Street of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area literarily explains how much the Ighalos must have struggled to survive. The footballer lived at House No. 58 during his childhood.

His elder brother Steve disclosed that the family had faced serious hardship back in the day, but now they are known worldwide. He said:

"This is a family house built by the late Pa Ighalo in the early 60s. It was not easy (for Odion), but his struggles and that of his parents eventually paid off.

"Those days, he goes into the streets to sell 'Agege bread' and other brands in Ajegunle.

"Being a twin, he grew up protecting his sister; in fact, he was overprotective, but he grew up with the mindset of being a footballer.

Just like every other child, Ighalo, a twin, played at the famous Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle - the same pitch that produced several other Nigerian stars, including Samson Siasia, Brown Ideye, Taribo West, Ikpe Ekong and Ifeanyi Udeze.

Football Career and Rise to Fame

Ighalo started his career with Prime FC of Oshogbo and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2005.

After one year, he was snapped up by Julius Berger FC of Lagos and then moved to Europe in 2007 to join Norwegian outfit Lyn.

He earned an invitation into the Nigeria U20 national team in 2009 as he featured in three matches for the Flying Eagles.

Ighalo moved to Serie A side Udinese in 2008 and was sent on loan to Spanish club Granada and later English outfit Watford.

His brilliance in the Premier League saw him score 34 goals in 82 appearances for the Hornets, but he left in 2017 for a mega-money move to Chinese club Changchun Yatai.

In 2019, rival Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua offered him a staggering £400,000 per week contract to stay in the country.

Manchester United dreams come true for Ighalo

He remained in China for two more seasons before he caught the eye of Manchester United after the Red Devils saw top scorer Marcus Rashford sidelined for three months with a serious back injury.

United announced the signing of the striker on loan on the deadline day of the January transfer window in 2020.

Ighalo disclosed, as per Sky Sports, that he had taken a pay cut to make the move happen, calling it a "dream" to join the club he has long supported

His brother Steve said:

"When Ighalo went to Manchester United, it was a dream come true. Playing for a club like Manchester United was a big plus for his career.

"We were overwhelmed the day we saw him in United's kits."

The Nigerian forward made 12 appearances for the Red Devils and scored 5 goals before he departed for a move to the Middle East.

Ighalo in the Super Eagles

He made his first national team debut under interim coach Daniel Amokachi, who spotted the striker's prowess at Watford.

Ighalo made his debut in Nigeria's 0-1 loss to Uganda, and in June 2018, he was named in the 23-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After playing 73 minutes in the 0–2 group stage defeat against Croatia, Ighalo raised the alarm that his family members were receiving death threats after he failed to score in the Mundial.

The Nigerian international scored seven goals in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

At the tournament proper, the striker netted five goals to win the top scorer's award as Nigeria finished third.

At the end of the competition, he announced his retirement from international football. He made a total of 37 appearances for the Nigerian national team and scored 16 goals.

Odion Ighalo's honours in football

Odion Ighalo has had an impressive club career across multiple leagues. He played a crucial role in Watford's promotion to the EPL during the 2014–15 season.

He won the Chinese FA Cup in 2019 with Shanghai Shenhua. The striker also won the Saudi Pro League title with Al-Hilal in 2022 and the King Cup the following year.

His personal honours include being named Premier League Player of the Month in December 2015 and being the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League during the 2021-2022 season.

Ighalo was the top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, scoring five goals and helping Nigeria finish in third place.

Inside Odion Ighalo's Orphanage Home

In 2017, the forward reportedly spent 500 million Nigerian naira to build the home. The facility is located in Ijegun, Lagos, about 27 kilometres from Ajegunle, where the striker grew up.

It houses between 30 and 40 children and has separate apartments for boys and girls.

Chairman of the Odion Ighalo Orphanage Home board of directors, Pastor Dozie Nwabueze, disclosed that all kids in the facility live like every other child from a rich home. He said:

"Odion has always wanted to give back to society. We are an orphanage affiliated with the Lagos State Government.

"Well registered and our children are put in very good private schools. Everything every other child in a rich home enjoys is what they also enjoy. You can see them, you can also see the environment. At the moment, we have 21 kids."

Pastor Dozie Nwabueze expressed hope that the Odion Ighalo Orphanage Home would nurture another talent like 'Ighalo'.

The cleric emphasised faith in God’s provision for orphans and encouraged people to reach out, noting that the home remains open to taking in more children through the Lagos State Government.

"We hope to raise another 'Ighalo' from this place. God has a way of taking care of orphans, and we are open to receiving more children.

"They can go to the Lagos State Government specifically for the Odion Ighalo Orphanage Home. Pastor Dozie Nwabueze."

Ighalo’s buys house for widows

Having faced hardship while growing up, Ighalo has continued to help the less privileged, especially children and women.

QED reports that through the Ighalo Foundation, he splashed cash on a house and renovated it for widows and children in Ajegunle.

Sharing photos on his social media handle, the forward added:

“I had a wonderful time with my widows in Ajegunle, thank you Mamas for all the prayers. I can see all the blessings.”

Also, a visit to Salami Street shows ongoing road construction facilitated by Ighalo in collaboration with the Local Government Chairman.

Odion Ighalo's net worth and lifestyle

Having played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, the 35-year-old commands his presence as one of the richest Nigerian footballers of all time.

Ighalo's net worth is estimated to be around €50 million after he made so much fortune in China and Saudi Arabia.

In 2020, he completed the 'Ighalo Residence', one of the biggest houses in the eye-brow area of Lekki, Lagos.

He drives some of the best cars, including a White Range Rover Velar, worth N50 million, and a Mercedes Benz G-wagon.

Odion Ighalo's marital tussle with Sonia Adesuwa

In 2009, the Nigerian footballer tied the knot with Sonia Adesuwa in 2009. They have three children — two boys and a girl.

However, their union has been enmeshed in controversy as the pair takes to social media to jibe at each other.

She said the Al Wehda FC of Saudi player has been “fooling with different women” but she decided to be with him “lowkey”.

While there are rumours of an imminent divorce, a family member confirmed that the union remains intact.

The player's elder brother said:

"Odion hasn't told us that he has stopped marrying her. He did not tell us they are no longer in a relationship or in marriage

"Where we come from, in Benin, women have the right to talk on their own, but since the dowry has not been returned, she is still our wife."

Ighalo's strong bond with mother

The former Watford of England forward has always flaunted his beloved mother on social media.

He once shared a heartwarming video of his mother praying for him touching while touching his legs.

He has a strong bond with his praying mother and often takes her on trips abroad. During his time with Al-Shabab of Saudi, the striker took her on a yacht cruise and posted the clip online.

Inspiration and legacy

Odion Ighalo's legacy is one of resilience and giving back. Growing up in the slums of Ajegunle, Lagos, the forward overcame immense hardship to become one of Nigeria’s most successful footballers.

His journey from selling bread on the streets to playing for Manchester United symbolises his determination.

Off the pitch, Ighalo is known for his philanthropy. Through his foundation, he supports widows and children in Ajegunle, builds homes, and facilitates local development.

