American hip-hop star Wale buzzed the internet with his opinions on a list of Nigerian indigenous meals

The Washington brought-up with Yoruba descent ignited the fury of many with his comparison of Eba and Amala

Speaking further, he shared his reservations about the widely loved Nigerian Jollof rice and noted some of the upgrades noticed in the typical Nigerian meal plan

American rapper Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, best known as Wale, has recently spoken out about his thoughts on traditional Nigerian cuisine, which has taken fans by storm.

In a post on his X account, the Yourba descent argued that Eba is superior to Amala; Jollof rice is for children while rice and stew combination is the best.

He made wild assumptions about Jollof pasta going platinum, noting how popular it has become recently in the Nigerian meal plan.

Wale concluded that the egg should never be served alone with Ayamase but should always accompany the dish. On his list of the most underappreciated Nigerian dishes, he ranked yam and egg as his all-time favourite.

His words: “Hot takes. (Please don’t jump me). Jollof rice is for children. Rice and stew is where it’s at. Eba is superior to amala. Idk when jollof spaghetti came out but it’s goin platinum ever since its arrival. Ayamase without eggs is a crime. Yam and egg are the most underrated Naija delicacies. I swear. (Small small sugar on the yam)”

Reactions trail Wale’s assertion

Netizens gave out their interesting views about the list of food he made while noting their preference.

@Super_Sodiq:

"Yam and eggs is for children."

@DiianaD_:

"Eba is the worst food to ever exist & don’t disrespect jollof rice again."

@starboylekzy1:

"Jollof rice is for children as how? brother wale ?? shey wa okay ??"

@KingPromzyy:

Pounded yam and oha soup is the goat of swallow + soup combo."

@PrinceOfTheSand:

"Jollof is for children? I guess imma be a kid forever, thank God for Youth."

@Sleek_nft22:

"Jollof rice is for children? And you say make we no jump you if I no dēck you for this thing make I know why."

