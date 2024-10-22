As Nigerians continue to strive amid the harsh economic situation, Afrobeats singer Fela Kuti has shared the way forward

He noted that the country has electricity, but it has been grouped into different categories and there is no guarantee that those in Band A would enjoy a constant power supply

The veteran singer also stated that tribalism and ethnicity are not the problems of the country, and he shared how his tribe has betrayed him in the past

Afrobeats singer Fela Kuti has shared how challenging the current situation in Nigeria has become. He shared how the citizens have to queue for fuel when the price was N500 and the queue has remained even when the price is currently above, N1000 per litre.

According to the singer, Nigerians should eschew tribalism and ethnicity. Besides, he said he was a core Yoruba man, but his tribesmen have betrayed him multiple times. He added that he has seen the Igbos and Hausas betray, but there are also good Igbo and Hausa men.

In the video posted by @onejoblessboy on X, the first son of the legendary Afrobeats icon Fela Kuti shared how his father's close friend was a Hausa man when he was alive.

He added that the poor electricity supply is worrisome and paying the bills do not guarantee the services. In addition, he said if anyone is sick, it was cheaper to buy a coffin than go for treatment.

Reactions to Femi Kuti's video

