The Super Eagles continue to garner widespread attention from various players with roots tracing back to Nigeria

Oftentimes, several players have publicly declared their interest in donning the green and white of the Nigerian team

In a recent interview, Arsenal defender, Samuel, Onyekachukwu subtly detailed his eligibility to represent Nigeria

The widespread interest in the Super Eagles of Nigeria has garnered in recent years and appears to be nearing a fever pitch.

The West African nation, which reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, has since witnessed an upturn regarding interest from players with ancestral roots tracing back to Nigeria.

From players including Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo to Copenhagen's German Onughkha, who spoke to Bold.dk about representing the Super Eagles, the growing number of players looking to represent Nigeria appears to be on the rise.

However, amid this surge in interest, Arsenal youngster, Samuel Onyekachukwu, has recently hinted at his eligibility to represent Nigeria.

The 16-year-old defender, who sat down for an interview with the club's official website, explained how he qualifies to represent Nigeria.

Arsenal defender speaks on representing Nigeria

In discussing his ancestral roots and eligibility for national teams, the young defender detailed that he qualifies to represent Nigeria, Italy, and England.

“I grew up in Finchley, and it was actually my older brother who inspired my interest in football. Watching him play made me want to get involved too,” Onyekachukwu shared.

“I first played football when I was about eight years old. Before that, my focus was on athletics in school—I’ve always had a natural burst of speed.

“My background is Nigerian, but my grandmother is Italian, and my mum even speaks the language.”

Onyekachukwu admitted that Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, was his role model while growing up, describing the Dutchman as one of the world’s top defenders for many years.

Having made his debut in the U18 Premier League against Fulham in March 2024, the young defender aims to follow in the footsteps of Ethan Nwaneri and Josh Nichols, who have both made their first-team debuts under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Ilenikhena interested in representing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that George Ilenikhena is interested in representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The young forward is eligible to represent both the Nigerian team and the French national team through his ancestral roots.

So far, the Monaco star has yet to commit to either nation but is leaning toward the possibility of donning the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.

