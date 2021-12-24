Nigerian-born American rapper, Olubowale Victor Akintimehin who is popularly known as Wale, has taken to his Instagram page to share some photos from his time in Nigeria.

The rapper who appears to have visited his homeland for a wedding, made sure to channel his inner Nigerian fashionista.

The rapper recently attended a wedding in Lagos. Photo credit: Wale

Source: Instagram

As is the case with most Nigerian weddings, the fashion game was topnotch and Wale refused to be left out!

He turned up for the wedding in true Naija style and we can't help but be in awe. The rapper shared photos of himself posing with some other guys all dressed in blue agbada.

Wale who sported a single strand of coral neck beads, accessorized his look with a pair of sunshades, and some black shoes.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the photo, he captioned:

"The boys have arrived."

See post below:

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown rocks masculine look

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, recently got internet users talking when he switched things up in his latest photos on Instagram.

Popularly known for crossdressing and his feminine dance moves, the social media influencer has grown an Instagram following of over 600k.

However, he never misses an opportunity to juggle his looks.

American boxing champ Floyd Mayweather in Fendi

American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather, is certainly one man who loves to look swaggy, no matter the weather and this time is no different.

Mayweather who is currently in Moscow, Russia, did not forget to take his American swagger with him.

He took to his Instagram page of over 25 million followers to share some outdoor photos of himself, looking expensive - as per usual.

In the photos, the boxing champ is seen rocking a Fendi Down Jacket which, according to lyst.com, costs N1.3 million (€2,800).

BBNaija star Prince in Fedora hats

Even though hats are no longer a wardrobe staple that every man owns, a classic yet unstuffy fedora still has a distinct place in the closet of the dapper gentleman who wants to stand out from the crowd.

This is something Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star, Prince, knows all too well.

During his stay in Biggie's house, Prince was nicknamed the 'Durag Prince' due to how often he sported the fashion items.

Now over a year since his time on the show, it has become glaring that he has a penchant for hats as well. From baseball hats to fedoras and durags, Prince is hardly ever spotted without any of them on.

Source: Legit.ng