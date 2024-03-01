“Make Una Come O, Dey Don Padlock Am”: Portable Cries, Says He Cant Download Song, Calls on Skepta
- An audio chat between Portable and his manager Babayluvgram has surfaced on social media and it has generated reactions
- In the clip, Portable was ranting that his song had been locked and he was told to bring almost half a million to access
- He said they should contact Skepta for him so he can learn how to lock all his music because of pirates
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable has cried out on social media after his song was locked on some international platforms.
The audio conversation which was sighted online happened between him and his manager, Babyluvgram. According to him, Oyinbo's are mad for doing that to him. He said that he was told to bring N500k just to gain access to the songs he made.
Portable calls on Skepta
In the recording, the singer who has enjoyed a good relationship with international music star, Skepta mentioned that they should help call him.
He noted that he would love to lock all his music as well so that people would not have access to it.
Portable blasts white men
In the recording, the singer who just returned from his UK tour took a swipe at white men who own the platform where his songs were locked.
According to him, he is the one who produced the music, he asked how they would say he should pay to access his property.
See the clip here:
How fans reacted to the post
Reactions have trailed wat Portable said. Here are some of the comments below:
Moses Bliss looks dapper in Ibibio-themed wedding outfit, fans react: "God, I be bombastic element?"
@damychulo:
"Portable will singularly bring @skepta the so much needed Nigerian audience. Me for one I’m already a fan."
@gboron_100.5k:
"Aje all my Enemies don post me."
@queen_ssharon:
"Who be Nigeria king."
@hap.piness247:
"Make una Dey play."
@official_lericklexzy001:
"Skepta and Portable go still fight e sure me lol, Portable way no Dey gree at all lol."
@faruq_ayo16:
"Awon oyinbo yawere gan!!! Won ti lock eee."
@egbon_nla4070:
"This guy."
@portharcourt_boi:
"No wonder I Dey try play the song. E no play so them lock am ni."
@_mratfat_trends:
"Oya lock ehh."
@official_lamela22:
"Omo iyami ! Level don change."
@hammedopeyemi639:
"This man chai."
Portable meets Skepta, hides pounds
Legit.ng had reported that Portable had finally met international singer Skepta after he traveled abroad.
Skepta had made a video where he said he was willing to work with the Zazu crooner.
Portable was excited upon meeting the UK rapper. He made some funny display as he tried to hide the pounds he had on him so that Skepta would not see it.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng