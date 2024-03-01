An audio chat between Portable and his manager Babayluvgram has surfaced on social media and it has generated reactions

In the clip, Portable was ranting that his song had been locked and he was told to bring almost half a million to access

He said they should contact Skepta for him so he can learn how to lock all his music because of pirates

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable has cried out on social media after his song was locked on some international platforms.

The audio conversation which was sighted online happened between him and his manager, Babyluvgram. According to him, Oyinbo's are mad for doing that to him. He said that he was told to bring N500k just to gain access to the songs he made.

Portable cries after his music was locked. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@skepta

Source: Instagram

Portable calls on Skepta

In the recording, the singer who has enjoyed a good relationship with international music star, Skepta mentioned that they should help call him.

He noted that he would love to lock all his music as well so that people would not have access to it.

Portable blasts white men

In the recording, the singer who just returned from his UK tour took a swipe at white men who own the platform where his songs were locked.

According to him, he is the one who produced the music, he asked how they would say he should pay to access his property.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed wat Portable said. Here are some of the comments below:

