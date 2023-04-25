Nigerian British rapper Dennis Junior Odunwo, known professionally as Tion Wayne, astonished his fans by giving out free clothing on the streets of Lagos

The rapper, who is in Nigeria for Davido's Timeless Experience concert, took time to show love to his people on the street

The rapper was spotted in a viral video opening a box full of clothes and giving the items to random residents of a Lagos

Nigerian-British rapper Tion Wayne has won over admirers by giving out new packets of clothes on the streets of Lagos.

The hip-hop artist visited the country to perform at Davido’s Timeless concert held in Tefewa Belwa Square, Lagos and went to a local community in the state to extend charity.

Davido, Tion Wayna gives clothes on the street of Lagos, Tion Wayne after performing at Davido's concert

The rapper can be seen online unpacking a package full of clothes and giving the clothes to random residents of a Lagos neighbourhood.

Fans who were having trouble choosing the bundled tracksuits from the box are now grinning thanks to the performances.

Watch the video below

