The Nigerian presidential election has come and gone with APC’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being named the president elect

However, this has brought to mind a number of songs about the country and the series of struggles Nigerians face on a daily basis

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the songs that spotlights the problems in Nigeria as citizens hope for a bright future with the newly elected president

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election was highly anticipated by many citizens as they dared to hope that the democratic government would uphold itself with their voices being heard.

The election eventually took place on February 25, 2023, and after four days, the results were announced in the middle of the night with All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, named the president elect of Nigeria.

Tinubu’s presidential win was trailed by mixed feelings from many Nigerians and there seemed to be feelings of gloom from many who felt their mandates had been stolen and that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decided the election and not the people.

However, there were a few others who were pleased with Tinubu’s win and they celebrated him on their different platforms.

Following Tinubu’s win, Legit.ng has now gathered a list of Nigerian songs that spotlights the problems many Nigerians face in the country as the electorates hope for a bright future with Tinubu’s reign.

See some of the songs below:

1. Mr President by African China:

This song, despite being released many years ago, highlights the insecurity, hunger, crime and more issues plaguing the country. African China also uses the opportunity to plead with the president to treat Nigerians well and for the police to do their jobs properly without taking bribes.

2.Suuru Lere by Lagbaja:

In 1999, Nigeria transitioned from its military government to a democratic government with the emergence of Olusegun Obasanjo as the president. Lagbaja’s Suuru Lere then talks about the people’s hope in a democratic government as he also highlights issues plaguing the society at the time including high fuel rates, bribery, corruption and more. According to Lagbaja, democracy must not be destroyed and it should be allowed to work.

3. Nigeria Jaga Jaga:

Former member of Remedies music group, Eedris Abdulkareem, went all out with his ‘Jaga Jaga’ song to call out the Nigerian government and how they were not meeting up to expectations. He complained bitterly about the sorry state of things and claimed that ‘everything scatter scatter’.

4. Hard life by Blackface:

Former Plantashun Bois star, Blackface, sang about the hardship in Nigeria and how people want to get on a plane and leave the country with his song, Hardlife. The song also spotlights other problems facing Nigerians.

5. 20.10.20 by Burna Boy:

After the unfortunate incident that took place on October 20, 2020, at the Lekki toll gate where many Nigerians lost their lives for protesting against police brutality with the End SARS movement, Burna Boy released a moving track about the lives that were lost on that evening. The moving audio also featured sounds of gunshots from the event as brave people stayed back despite being in fear.

6. Jailer by Asa:

In Asa’s Jalier song, she sings about oppressors in the society even when they are also not totally free.

7. Oga Police by PSquare:

Nigerian music duo, Peter and Paul Okoye aka PSquare sang about police brutality many years before the End SARS movement became a thing. Their song spotlighted unfair treatment, bribery and corruption from the Nigerian police.

8. Democracy by Fela Anikulapo Kuti:

In this song, Fela sings about the serious corruption that takes place during elections in Nigeria. He sang about how many Nigerians would not go out to vote but the resulting numbers will run up into thousands despite that.

While some of the songs listed above were released many years ago, they have still proven to be relevant to present times in Nigeria and some of the struggles citizens of the country face.

