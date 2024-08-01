Some Nigerians on Thursday, August 1, commenced a nationwide protest against economic hardship

Mostly young citizens are organising the protest to express their displeasure about the rising cost of living, which is believed to be a fallout of the government’s economic policies

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state noted that protests are within the rights of all Nigerians, but called for orderliness

Kano, Kano state - Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has backed the nationwide protest against economic hardship.

Legit.ng reports that the demonstration started on Thursday morning, August 1, and is billed to last for 10 days.

Governor Yusuf assured peaceful citizens of his support and vowed to personally receive demonstrators at the Government House today, Thursday, August 1.

Channels Television noted Yusuf's stance.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House on Wednesday, July 31, the Kano governor noted that people have a right to protest peacefully.

He said:

“For us, protest is a democratic right of every citizen. I want the protesters to carry out their procession with caution, as some criminal elements plan to hijack the protest. If you embark on a peaceful procession, I will receive you, and if you wish, I’ll join you.”

Meanwhile, the governor’s support for the protest comes amid growing concerns over the role of security agencies in handling civil unrest.

Governor Yusuf expressed frustration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), accusing them of insubordination.

Yusuf added:

“I can’t understand why the security agencies, especially the police, will not obey our orders.

“When we tell them to do this or that, they will tell us they received an order from ‘above.’ Who is the ‘above’? I am the chief security officer in the state. If you have a problem with that, go and change the Nigerian constitution.”

Kwankwaso opposes protest

Legit.ng reports that Governor Yusuf's stance is the opposite of his mentor's, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

On Saturday, July 27, Kwankwaso urged Nigerians to seek change through democratic means rather than protests.

He said effective and lasting change can only be achieved through the power of the ballot.

