Nigerian rapper Erigga has spoken up about the situation of the country as the End Bad Governance protest kicks off

On social media, the music star referenced the PSquare brothers ‘E no easy eh’ song while describing the country

Erigga’s post triggered a series of hilarious reactions from social media users who dropped hot takes

Nigerian rapper Erhiga Agarivbie aka Erigga has raised hilarious reactions online after he used a song to describe the situation of things in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star posted a tweet where he noted that the PSquare brothers released their 2009 hit song, ‘E No Easy’ a bit too early.

According to the rapper, the music duo should have dropped the song in 2024. He wrote:

“Na now P square suppose sing “ e no easy eh”

Nigerians react to Erigga’s tweet

Erigga’s tweet where he described the nation using PSquare’s 2009 hit song with J Martins caught the interest of Nigerians and they shared their thoughts on it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Emmanuel said the song would have been a success if it was just released:

Genesis said Omah Lay’s ‘Soso take my pain away song’ would have been fitting for this period:

Charley said PSquare sang the song early:

Melanin had this to say:

Top Boy asked for a remix of the PSquare song:

Wisdom said things were truly not easy:

Quin said it wasn’t too late for the twins to do another song:

