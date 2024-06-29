Close to 27 years after legendary singer Fela Kuti's death, his Afrobeat legacy has continued to live on

Fela Aníkúlápó Kútì, also known as Abàmì Ẹ̀dá, is considered one of the popular music pioneers in Nigeria and the African continent.

The late singer, born on October 15, 1938, in Abeokuta, was known for his music and activism until his death on August 2, 1997, at 58 in Lagos.

Fela was born to the notable family of Madam Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a feminist, and Israel Oludotun Ransome-Kuti, a reverend.

Fela Kuti and Afrobeat

The legendary musician is regarded as the King of Afrobeat as he created a sound that is a fusion of jazz and funk.

Fela took his Afrobeat music beyond Nigeria, touring the US and Europe. The now popular Kalakuta Republic and African Shrine in Lagos were created by the late musican.

He was known to render live performances regularly at the African Shrine before his demise.

Fela Kuti's children

One rumour about the late Fela was his love for women. He was alleged to have married 27 women in one go.

However, reports revealed Fela had seven children named Shalewa, Yeni, Femi, Sola, Seun, Motunrayo, and Kunle Kuti.

Of his seven children, only two Femi and Seun (the eldest and youngest sons) pursued the same music career as their dad and have been able to create names for themselve in the industry.

Femi and Seun Kuti

While Femi created his band Positive Force as an independent artist, Seun took over their father Fela's Egypt 80 band, having been a part of the group since he was eight.

Femi has been nominated for a Grammy award five times, while Seun has been nominated twice. However, none of the Kuti brothers have ever won the prestigious award.

Made - Modern generation of the Kutis

Like his father Femi and uncle Seun, Made is fast becoming a household name in the music industry.

Made already has a Grammy nomination to his name, having been nominated for the Global Music category in 2022.

Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Today, Afrobeats championed by the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, among others have gained attention beyond Nigeria, it is, however, still attributed to Fela Kuti's legacy.

However, for those who don't know, Afrobeat is the genre created by Fela Kuti, while Afrobeats, is a collection of sounds with African beats.

Veteran Music producer Puffy Tee also shared more details about Afrobeat and Afrobeats in a chat with Legit.ng.

