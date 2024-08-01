Nigerian international singer Burna Boy waded into the #endbadgovernance protest happening in the country

This was after several callouts by fans and internet users, and the singer decided to hand over his African Giant title to his colleague

In a new video making the rounds online, Burna clarified the assumption peeps have of him as an activist spurring reactions online

Nigerian international superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has distanced himself from the ongoing #endbadgovernance protests in his country.

The Grammy-award-winning star buzzed the internet when he handed over his self-acclaimed African Giant title to his colleague, rapper Falz.

In the footage from his Instagram Live session, Burna Boy clarified that he was not an activist and should not be associated with one.

According to the City Boy crooner, he was just someone who was touched and helpless about the situation in the country.

"I never told you guys I was any activist. I'm just a niggga that sees this shiit and is just heartbroken by how helpless the situation is."

Watch his video below:

Burna Boy’s stsament sparks debate online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eminiclassic:

"Baba dey use una cash out, make he get out, we go make Nigeria great."

the_sen8or:

"He Dey use a for song, use am collect Grammy ……."

blacccbeard:

"I was waiting to hear the history he knows.... Baba say na "from what I have heard".

waxzy_funky:

"But Fela na your mentor na."

waxzy_funky:

"I like the fact that you're communicating with your fans..more Love u ODG."

jayyrealtor:

"I Am disappointed in you Burna."

slamhitfactory:

"But you day claim BIG7??? U no be freedom fighter and u say u be SM?? U are just inconsistent."

Tonto Dikeh defends Tinubu

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh was one of the latest celebrities to speak about the trending End Bad Governance protest on social media.

On the designated day for the inception of the protest, August 1, 2024, the movie star and APC politician took to her official Instagram page to share a photo showing statistics of things that had improved in the country since Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the president.

