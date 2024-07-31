The Presidency has accused certain cabals and adversaries of Nigeria of orchestrating the planned protests to undermine President Tinubu’s policies

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has alleged that certain cabals and adversaries of Nigeria are orchestrating the planned protests.

They claim these groups are against President Tinubu’s progressive policies and his focus on involving youth in governance.

Mr. Sunday Asefon, Special Adviser to the President on Student Engagement, made these disclosure during a town hall meeting about the proposed protest, which was organized by Mr. Osahon Okunbo, Chairman of Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, on Wednesday, July 31, in Abuja.

He said:

"The cabals and bad elements are behind the move for protest because they are uncomfortable with the progress we are making."

Following the calls for protest, different experts including a lecturer of banking and finance at the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have warned against the implications of the planned August protest on Nigeria’s economy

Cabals angry over Tinubu's reforms, aide alleges

Asefon noted that the cabals are unhappy over Tinubu's reforms particularly on how the president engages youths in his administration.

Asefon said:

"They are used to a system where ministers are appointed based on age, but President Tinubu has come to change that.

"He has brought in young people and introduced policies that are not in line with their interests."

Tinubu commended over strides in education

Asefon emphasized the administration's accomplishments, especially in education, noting:

"In just one year, President Tinubu has achieved more than any other president.

"He has made student loans a reality, resolved the long-standing issue between the federal government and lecturers, and introduced policies that benefit young people."

Asefon expressed regret that they had not successfully conveyed Tinubu’s accomplishments to the public, especially within university campuses.

He said:

"I have failed because I couldn't go to campuses to tell them what our president has been achieving since one year in office. But I'm sure that is the Nigeria many of us have dreamed of."

President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lucky Emonefe, urged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Tinubu's administration.

He expressed concerns that any protests might be taken over by disruptive elements and could lead to chaos.

Emonefe also called on the president to address the concerns of Nigerian students.

Additionally, other attendees, including political leaders and civil society organizations, recommended postponing the protest in favour of open dialogue.

Interestingly, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has on Wednesday broken his silence by calling on organizers of the August 1st nationwide protests against bad governance to unveil their identities, Vanguard reported.

Protest: Senate holds emergency session, begs Nigerians

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Senate has appealed to the promoters of the nationwide protests to halt their plans in the interest of the nation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this plea and after a closed-door emergency session of Senators in Abuja, on Wednesday, July 31.

