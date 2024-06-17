Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has boldly called out popular cleric Pastor E.A Adeboye, aka Daddy GO

In his new rap song, Eedris challenged Adeboye to call out Tinubu's administration, the same way he did to former president Goodluck Jonathan

The rapper's new song has gone viral, spurring reactions from Nigerians, with many throwing their weights behind him

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has caused a buzz online with his new rap song, in which he takes a swipe at the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, over the country's current economic hardships.

In a video clip trending on social media, Eedris challenged Adeboye to speak up about Tinubu’s government as he did with the previous administration.

The rapper recalled how Pastor Adeboye staged a one million match against former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration over the state of the nation at that time.

He described Pastor Adeboye’s alleged silence during Tinubu's administration as ‘hypocrisy’.

“Our Daddy, Pastor Adeboye, during Goodluck Jonathan, your voice was so loud. You even vow to stage one million match. Hunger and hardship under Tinubu government you ‘say’ Nigeria get spiritual problem. Baba we need your one million disciples to protest against President Tinubu govt just the way you protest against President Jonathan.

“Daddy abi leg don dey pain your disciples? Dis na very big hypocricy. It is time for you to speak to truth to power because hunger wan kill Nigerians,” Abdulkareem said in the viral video.

Watch the clip below:

People react as Eedris Abdulkareem drags Adeboye

See some of the comments to Eedris Abdulkareem's post below:

richways12___:

"Make dem endorse this song as our new national anthem."

__blessingv:

"We cannot detest d fact that Edris is one of d fearless musician we have and giving us meaning music. Legendary."

excelhairlab:

"This song supposed be tribute Make all Nigerian artist come together do am."

blessedcogency1:

"This one don pass jaga jaga my brother."

tochi_lifestyle:

"I no dey support any pastor.. Make una drag anybody wey misbehave."

