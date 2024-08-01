Nigerian music star Burna Boy has caused a social media stir over his take on the trending End Bad Governance protest

The music star proudly handed over his African Giant title to his colleague, Falz, after Nigerians urged him to join the protest

Burna’s move triggered a series of mixed reactions on social media, with people either laughing or bashing the singer

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has handed over his African Giant title to his colleague, Folarin Falana, aka Falz the Bahd Guy.

It all started when Burna Boy took to social media to speak about the End Bad Governance protest, which kicked off on August 1, 2024. He showed no interest in lending his voice or marching with Nigerians.

Burna Boy’s tweet led to a back-and-forth between him and some netizens, with some of them questioning him for parading the African Giant title.

In response to that, the Grammy-winning musician noted that he was no longer the African Giant and that he had given the title to his rapper colleague, Falz.

Netizens react as Burna Boy gives title to Falz

It did not take long for Burna Boy’s post about giving the African Giant title to Falz to spread on social media, and it raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

bennyj360:

“Odogwu don turn Odiagwu😂.”

_oyiza:

“African g!ant don give up😂.”

Leeeymarrrrh:

“Even strongest man Dey taya some times .. burna boy life no hard 😂.”

funsowealth:

“Him Don give up.”

berrybankz590:

“Na only Burna boy be artist wey they Nigeria?”

gu.ru._:

“Tomorrow he go drop song “August 1st 2024” 🤡.”

iamsupernaturalvictor:

“Told y’all your celebrities don’t rate you. Fight for yourselves.”

nurselighta_of_abuja:

“BBN people go think say we dey watch dem ohh😂.”

Kastropee_:

“😂😂😂😂😂 Na burna boy say make una vote for Tinubu? Nigerians always dey look for who to blame for their own mistakes 😂.”

Mc_shortman91:

“Who give am Africa giant self @abdulkareemeedris when sing Nigeria jagajaga the song tin date e still dey trend everywhere 😂 burna go hide ur self.”

Balowick_:

“African Giant don give up😂.”

Tonto Dikeh defends Tinubu

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh was one of the latest celebrities to speak about the trending End Bad Governance protest on social media.

On the designated day for the inception of the protest, August 1, 2024, the movie star and APC politician took to her official Instagram page to share a photo showing statistics of things that had improved in the country since Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the president.

Speaking further, the Nollywood actress added that once Nigerians do not like a person, they will always deny glaring truths.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng