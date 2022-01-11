It was not all rosy for popular Nigerian soul singer Bukola Elemide better known as Asa when she was a student

The singer shared her experiences while studying in Paris during a recent interview and spoke about the struggle

Asa made it known that there were days she won't eat anything because she was saving up to come back home

Ace Nigerian female singer, Bukola Elemide popularly known as Asa has opened up about her experiences in the foreign land and how she coped as a struggling student.

Asa made the revelation during the Bounce interview with Ebuka Obi Uchendu where she spoke briefly about her times in Paris, France.

Asa speaks about her days in France. Credit: @asaofficial

Source: Instagram

The singer made it known that she went to Paris as a student and was only spending just 1 Euro (460) per day:

"When I went to Paris, I went there as a student, I would only spend one Euro a day because I needed to save money to comeback home. I would go one day without food, I learned to live that way."

Check out the interview below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Asa's interview, some of them declared their love for her and her music.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Defaultculture:

"1 Euro per day? Ahn Ahn... Asa, don’t start na."

Mystic__curves:

"This is for those that feel fame comes on a platter of gold and without sacrifice. Shout out to my favourite female musician of all time. Asa gave us better music before all these ones wey we dey hear now."

Vogueby_ad:

"In my own opinion, this is the best woman that ever did music in Nigeria. I love so much Asa, the road to success is always rough"

Yxshxswiii:

"When i went to Paris, I met this woman."

