Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has expressed support as Nigerians protest economic hardship and bad governance

In a statement on Friday, Atiku commended Nigerians who took the bold move and condemned the hoodlums who hijacked the protest in some states

Atiku who ran for president in 2023 elections but came second urged his rival, President Tinubu to address the key demands of the protesters, for peace to be restored in the country

Former Vice-President and flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed Nigerians who trooped to the streets in protest against the government of his main opponent in the last general election.

Protest: Atiku sends message to Tinubu, Nigerian police

In a statement shared on his X page on Friday, August 2, Atiku commended Nigerians for their courage while condemning the hoodlums who hijacked the protest in some states.

He also asked security operatives to be mindful of how they conduct themselves and cease harassment of journalists and reckless shooting.

The former VP also asked the Tinubu administration to come down “from its high horse” and listen to the people and as well see to their demands.

Atiku tweeted:

“The commencement of public protests across the country yesterday is noteworthy. These demonstrations have opened a vital channel for the public to express disapproval of government policies, furthering the essential conversation about good governance in our nation.”

“I also call on the police to engage more professionally in managing these protests. The needless killing of innocent citizens by security agencies is unacceptable. The police must refrain from the molestation of journalists who are merely reporting the protest. It is imperative that security agencies exercise restraint while enforcing law and order.

“To the government, I admonish you to heed the voices of the people and come down from your high horses. It is time to demonstrate a sincere commitment to addressing the demands of the protesters. The nation cannot afford further days of unrest; let this be the moment where leadership listens and acts with integrity and urgency.”

Read his full statement here;

Atiku’s son joins hardship protest in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Atiku Abubakar was spotted with some protesters in Lagos state on Thursday, August 1.

The son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar took part in the economic hardship protest held across major states in the country.

Photos of Shehu surfaced on X and Nigerians tackled him for not protesting against Bola Tinubu's government in his home state, Adamawa.

