A United States A-10 aircraft has reportedly been shot down near the Strait of Hormuz in the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Iranian army's public relations team said the Islamic nation was responsible for bringing the US aircraft down

This comes after a US fighter jet was shot down on Friday, April 3, 2026, with photos showing the wreckage in Iran

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Tehran, Iran - The Islamic Republic of Iran has reportedly shot down a United States A-10 aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz.

Legit.ng reports that a US ⁠Air Force combat plane crashed ⁠in the ⁠Gulf region ⁠by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday, April 3, 2026.

Iran says it shot down a US A-10 aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

The US forces have launched a high-risk search-and-rescue operation while officials warn that helicopters could face Iranian fire.

The army public relations team said the aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the incident was reported by Tasnim news agency, but the claim could not be independently verified.

The A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions, particularly against armoured vehicles and ground forces.

Reactions as Iran shoots down US A-10 aircraft

@Ekalo25

Guys, this is becoming serious in 1 day. F-15 gone, 2 Black Hawk gone, now it’s an A-10, and they will tell us that Iran doesn’t have missile launchers.

@Far_Away_Home17

Thats tragic…America fired a number of Military Generals not long ago…now troops are “falling from the sky”.

@Nexus_Again

So Iran says it took out a US A-10 in the Strait of Hormuz. On a Friday. Right after the F-15 story. If that's real, the US Air Force just had its worst week in years.

@IbnAhmad_1

The activation of key regions suggests the conflict is testing system-wide limits, not just local ones.

The US reportedly loses A-10 aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz in Iran. Photo credit: Donald J Trump

Source: Facebook

"How to shoot down US fighter jet."

Recall that the US and Israel's war against Iran in the Middle East has lasted for over a month since the Americans and the Jews took out the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Reports have shown that technically skilled Chinese civilians are volunteering their expertise on Chinese social media to help Iran in its fight against the US.

One of such social media content was the detailed tutorial on how to shoot down the US F-35, the most advanced and expensive American fighter jet, which appeared to have been put into practice by Iran five days after it was posted.

China’s Nostradamus warns US could lose Iran war.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Professor Xueqin Jiang, widely known as “China’s Nostradamus”, elicited fresh conversations with a bold prediction on the US-Iran conflict.

Two of his earlier forecasts from May 2024 have already come true, adding weight to his latest warning.

His third warning predicted the possibility of America losing the war, reshaping the global order.

Source: Legit.ng