Singer Ego, in a recent statement, appealed to fans to stop pushing narratives about her exit from Lagbaja's Africano's band

Ego said she left the band because it was time to move on, stressing that they could still work together in future

The singer also revealed she has seen the mysterious face behind the mask who remains unknown to many

Singer and actress Nwakaego Ihenacho Ogbaro, better known as Ego, has finally opened up on her exit from veteran musician Lagbaja's Africano band in 2007.

Ego, who was featured on songs like "Konko Below", "Nothing for You" and "Never Far Away" with Lagbaja in a tweet via her X account, urged her fans to stop spreading false narratives about her exit from the Africano band.

She tweeted:

"We need to stop this "when Ego left Lagbaja, everything dabarued" (lol)narrative...We are both doing very well in our separate endeavours. End of story.Gracias!"

Ego speaks about working in Lagbaja in future

The singer revealed she left Lagbaja's band because it was time for her to move on, adding that they could work together in future.

When a fan appealed to her to resolve her differences with Lagbaja, Ego said:

"No it's not. There is nothing to resolve. Just a case of when it's time to move,you meeuuve. Working together again is not an impossibility."

In a response to a curious fan, Ego confirmed she had seen the face behind the Lagbaja's mask.

To date, the identity of Lagbaja has remained a mystery to many of his fans and lovers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ego lost her husband, Niyi Ogbaro, in America on August 30, 2023.

