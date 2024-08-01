Nigerian singer Burna Boy has sparked emotions online with some of his recent comments about the ongoing hunger protests across the country

The singer was one of the active voices during the 2020 ENDSARS protests but seemed unmoved to participate in the current civil disobedience

In a tweet he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he noted that his desire to fight for the ordinary Nigerians/masses died on October 20, 2020

International Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has got people talking online after he joined the trending conversations surrounding the national hunger protests.

Burna Boy was called out by a tweep who slammed the singer for not coming out to defend ordinary Nigerians amid the ongoing national protests.

Music star Burna Boy has joined the trending conversation surrounding the national protests. Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In response to the tweet, Burna Boy heavily cursed the tweep and other people who probably have plans to call him out for not talking about the ongoing protests.

"The fight in me is dead" - Burna

The Afrofusion superstar shared his thoughts on the national hunger protests and why he has decided to stop speaking up for the masses.

He noted that the fight in him to defend the ordinary Nigerians died on October 20, 2020. This was the date that the federal government under President Muhammdu Buhari ordered the Nigerian army to move in on protesters at the Lekki Tollgate during the ENDSARS protests four years ago.

See Burna Boy's tweet below:

Netizens react to Burna's tweet

Here are some of the comments that trailed Burna Boy's tweet:

@boymanager0:

"Oga shutup..Because they did u bad doesn't mean u giveup. U taught us to keep fighting in your songs but u dey here dey cap nonsense."

@EmmanuelAlufa:

"Why u no de protest."

@OFizzyshow:

"You no be celebrity….?"

@CfcFrey:

"They must be a Davido fan… don’t mind those mdfs."

@benny7gg:

"In conclusion, FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT."

@iamscrummy_:

"Don’t mind them. Ogun k!!! dem."

@cruisequeeeen:

"They don give my guy phone."

@Sirfreshsemi:

"Burna I love you but this is not the time to be insensitive and stupeed right now. Pls behave or else I go change am for your papa."

@thoy007:

"The entire government was at Davido wedding , he didn’t tell them anything about the hunger in the land. But some how, Burna boy is the problem?? Every time you all need Burnaboy as your voice when you hate him."

