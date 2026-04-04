A young man who just gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan has won his first award in the institution

He opened up about how he emerged as the first runner-up in an oratory competition and gave details of what happened during his presentation

The young man also explained how he felt afraid at first, as he showed off the award plaque and pictures from the event

A University of Ibadan fresh law student shares how he won his first award after resuming at the institution.

He spoke about how he emerged as the first runner-up in an oratory competition.

A man who gained admission into University of Ibadan to study law wins award. Photo: Kayode Emmanuel

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan law student wins award

On his LinkedIn page, Kayode Emmanuel shared how he felt before participating in the public speaking competition.

He also opened up about what the process taught him.

His LinkedIn post read:

"A dream that once felt distant, A moment I had long imagined, A vision that lived quietly in my thoughts, Now, a reality unfolding before me— Resuming into the prestigious University of Ibadan sounds pleasing to the ears, but beyond that excitement lies something deeper—I have come to learn that it demands discipline, dedication, and personal growth.

"As a fresh law student, the Freshers’ Welcome Week approached rapidly. I made a bold decision to step forward and participate in the Law Students’ Society Freshers’ Oratory.

"Was I scared? Yes, I was. But beyond that fear, confidence quietly existed within me. The preparation process itself was rewarding—from writing my speech, to editing, to internalizing and eventually delivery it.

"Through this journey, I discovered a new perspective on speech writing and effective delivery. It was not just about speaking; it was about understanding, connection, and expression.

"All thanks to Almighty God and profound speakers who gave me deeper insight to—not just into the kind of delivery I was used to, but into how to adapt to a new university environment which elevated my presentation. It reshaped my approach and strengthened my confidence.

"From the preliminary interview, to qualifying for the finals, and ultimately emerging as the first runner-up, the experience became more than a competition—it became a defining moment of growth. For this is only the beginning—indeed, it is getting better from here."

Another University of Ibadan graduate shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

A young man wins an award after participating in a competion at the University of Ibadan . Photo: Kayode Emmanuel

Source: Twitter

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng