Yeni Kuti, has remembered her late father Fela on his 27th year death anniversary, as she shared some pictures

In the post, she wrote an emotional note about her father's struggles and accompanied it with some pictures taken when he was injured

She prayed that the struggle of her late father will not be in vain and added that nothing much had changed since his passing

Yeni Kuti, the first daughter of late Afrobeat originator, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has marked the 27th year death anniversary of her late father.

The mother of one shared several pictures of the injuries her father sustained during his struggle for a better life in Nigeria.

Yeni Kuti celebrates Fela's death anniversary with pictures. Photo credit @yenikuti

Source: Instagram

According to her, images made into a collage were from his numerous beatings through the years before his unfortunate passing 27 years ago.

Yeni Kuti prays for Nigeria

In the caption of her post, the woman, who got a car on her 60th birthday, prayed that she hope that the struggles and sufferings of her father will not be in vain.

Yeni also told people in the position of power to Iisten to the cries of the people.

According to her, the people are the most important part of Government.

Recall that Yeni also marked Fela's 26th death anniversary last year.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Yeni Kuti's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@olaspencer24:

"Until people realize that they are the power… Let them keep suffering.'

@olut_1_ok:

"The legend fought for the betterment of the common man and good governance."

@salamimotunrayo:

"The only Abami Eda. Rest on."

@iam_yq:

"His legacy will never die."

@felajnr_7:

"Abami Eda."

@emmacyp:

"Rest on legend! The Government are worse now than when you left us."

@akashatnymat:

"The people deserve what our leaders love to go abroad for. Let's make this land work."

@halabike:

"Abami Eda himself."

@loluwaope:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace the Legendary Warrior."

Source: Legit.ng