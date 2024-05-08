Nigerian veteran singer, Blackface has reacted to a trending picture of a bag of Garri that was reportedly imported from China

Blackface, with the real name Ahmedu Augustine, shared the image of the sack of Garri and asked where Nigerian farmers are

With a sad face emoji, the musician noted that the importation of basic foodstuff items is not a cute look on Nigeria

Ahmedu Augustine, a Nigerian singer, also known as Blackface, is reacting to a photo of a sack of Garri imported from China.

The singer sadly shared an image of the product on his official Instagram page. He was shocked at the development and asked for the whereabouts of Nigerian farmers.

Blackface calls out Nigerian farmers after China Garri surfaced on social media Credit: @blackfacenaija

Source: Instagram

Blackface reacts to Garri importation from China

Blackface, a Nigerian Afrobeat singer, has called out to farmers after a sack of Garri imported from China trended online.

He noted that importing foodstuff from Asian countries does not pose a good outlook on the nation.

The sack of foodstuff has the name "TRS Asia's finest foods" printed on it, with Garri spelled as "Gari," which suggests its origin.

See the image shared by Blackface below:

Recall that Blackface was previously in the news after singer Eedris Abdulkareem remarked that 2Baba took advantage of the singer.

According to Abdulkareem's reaction to the differences between former bandmates 2Baba and Blackface, the former owes his success to the latter.

Nigerians are reacting to Blackface's post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions. Some are posted below:

@papt101:

"Don't blame the government. Blame the Nigerian buying it . We have more than enough Gari for Naija so if you choose to buy a foreign one they should check your brain."

@jazzman_olofin:

"Hahahahaha."

@spicey_music:

"Wahala.com mogbe."

@starrybellz01:

"People can no longer go to their farms in peace without fear of attack or being abducted by boko haram and Fulani herds men."

@mrkolman_jupa:

"Me and you."

@pepenoejiro:

"U said where is our farmers? U think they will use their teeth to cultivate it? Or u think farmers don’t use fuel and diesel? Mmmm after spending 10 million on farm. Then later harvest 4 million u lose or u gain? Government are not helping issues at all. mad ppl."

@soundministryfestival:

"They can’t even spell Garri well."

2Baba reveals Daddy Showkey helped him and Blackface

The music industry drama caught the attention of African Queen crooner Innocent Idibia 2Baba's attention.

In a post via his Instastory, he recounted how Daddy Showkey, John Odafe Asiemo, helped him and his former Platanshun Boiz colleague, Blackface in the late 90s.

The singer maintained that Daddy Showkey stopped show organizers from treating them unfairly.

Source: Legit.ng