Miles Mitchell Murphy’s biography: who is Eddie Murphy’s son?

Miles Mitchell Murphy was born into a celebrity family. His father is a celebrated comedian, actor, and writer, while his mother is a former model. Did he follow in either of his parents' footsteps?

Miles Mitchell Murphy (left) with his father Eddi (3rd from right), and his siblings attend the premiere of Mr. Church at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: @David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Murphy's children are ten in total, and Miles Mitchell Murphy is the comedian's second son. Find out more about his life here.

Profile summary

Name: Miles Mitchell Murphy

Miles Mitchell Murphy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7th November 1992

7th November 1992 Miles Mitchell Murphy's age: 28 years (as of October 2021)

28 years (as of October 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Height in centimetres: 178

178 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Father: Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy Mother: Nicole Mitchell

Nicole Mitchell Sisters: Bria, Shayne Audra, Zola Ivy, and Bella

Bria, Shayne Audra, Zola Ivy, and Bella Half-brothers: Eric, Christian, and Max

Eric, Christian, and Max Half-sisters: Angel and Izzy

Angel and Izzy Girlfriend: Carly Olivia

Carly Olivia Daughter: Evie Isla

Evie Isla Profession: Unknown

Miles Mitchell Murphy's biography

Eddie Murphy's son was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, and his nationality is American. His ethnicity is African-American.

He was born into a celebrity family. He is one of the ten Murphy children. Unlike his famous father, he rarely appears in the public arena.

How old is Miles Mitchell Murphy?

The young man was born on the 7th of November 1992. He is 28 years old as of October 2021, and Scorpio is his Zodiac sign.

Siblings: Who are Nicole Mitchell Murphy's children?

Nicole and Eddie have five children together. The couple got married in 1993 and divorced in 2006. Their first child, Bria, was born in 1989. Miles is their second child. He is followed by Shayne Audra, who was born in 1994.

In 1999, Zora Ivy was born, and the couples last child is Bella. Bella was born in 2002. Therefore, the young man has four biological sisters.

Eddie Murphy's kids from other relationships

Besides his biological siblings, Eddie's son has three half-brothers and two half-sisters. His half-brothers are Eric, born in 1989, Christian born in 1990, and Max, born in 2018. On the other hand, his half-sisters are Angel and Izzy. Angel was born in 2007, and Izzy was born in 2016.

What is Miles Mitchell Murphy's job?

The young man has kept a low profile, unlike his famous parents. His career path is not known yet.

What is Miles Mitchell Murphy's net worth?

Mile's net worth is yet to be established. However, it is evident that he comes from a wealthy family. His father has an estimated net worth of $200 million. His mother, Nicole, has a net worth of $10 million.

Who is Miles Mitchell Murphy's wife?

The young man is not married yet. However, he has a long-term girlfriend whose name is Carly Olivia. The couple has a daughter together. Her name is Evie Isla.

Miles Mitchell Murphy's height

Eddie's son is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. His weight is yet to be disclosed. The young man has black hair and black eyes.

Miles Mitchell Murphy was born by celebrity parents Eddie and Nicole. He is the couple's second child who has chosen to keep his life private, unlike his parents.

Source: Legit Newspaper