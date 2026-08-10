TVC presenter Babajide Otitoju called out Davido on Sunday's Journalist Hangout over his comment about involving Donald Trump in the Osun election

Otitoju questioned why Davido did not report a video of people allegedly taking an oath to vote for Governor Adeleke to Trump instead

Davido had made the Trump remark during a livestream where he also spoke about his interest in Nigerian politics and electoral transparency

TVC presenter Babajide Otitoju has taken aim at Afrobeats star Davido following comments the singer made about the upcoming Osun State governorship election.

The singer had suggested that he would alert former United States President Donald Trump if anything went wrong during the poll.

Otitoju addressed the matter on the Sunday, 9 August edition of TVC's Journalist Hangout, questioning why the singer had not raised concerns about other troubling developments he claimed were already visible ahead of the election.

Babajide Otitoju calls out Davido over his comment about involving Donald Trump in the Osun election. Photos: Davido/Babajide Otitoju.

Source: Instagram

Otitoju stated

"There was a video of people taking an oath to vote Governor Adeleke, Davido did not see that to report to Donald Trump. Anyway, he is a little boy, what does he know about politics. It is more than that. If Accord Party is well beaten, Davido and co. should not come and tell us that it was rigged."

Davido Speaks on Politics and Transparency

The singer's remarks that sparked the response came during a livestream hosted by content creator Carter Efe, where Davido opened up about his complicated relationship with Nigerian politics.

He told the audience that he remains genuinely interested in venturing into politics but that the country's current electoral environment has kept him on the sidelines.

According to him, the absence of transparency in Nigeria's voting process is the single biggest obstacle stopping him from making the leap.

"Until there's transparency, then I can go ahead with politics because nobody can beat me in any election," he said, expressing confidence that he would be a strong candidate in a free and fair contest.

Davido further stated that if Nigerians were genuinely allowed to vote without interference and have their votes correctly counted, he would back himself to win.

Watch the X video of Babajide Otitoju firing at Davido here:

Reactions trail Babajide Otitoju's comment about Davido

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@UsmanRashidaObu stated:

"Babajide have already taken side since the emergence of Tinubu as president. He is always there to produce headlines sensation one after the other, what if accord wins? Hope he will not come out on media too to say otherwise. It goes both sides."

@horlanrewajunu1 shared:

"He won’t dare saying that. Same process that brought him to power in the last election will kick him out comes Saturday to fully focus on his dancing profession."

Davido had made the Trump remark during a livestream where he also spoke about his interest in Nigerian politics. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng