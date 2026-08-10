Cameroon ended Super Falcons’ 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign in the quarter-final with a 1-0 victory

The defeat marked the first time in 14 editions of the tournament that the Super Falcons failed to reach the semi-final stage

Nigeria's WAFCON exit cost them an automatic qualification berth for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil

The Super Falcons have been knocked out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after losing 1-0 to Cameroon in the quarter-finals, ending Nigeria's bid for a record 10th continental title and dealing a significant blow to their World Cup ambitions.

Myriam Nyadjou scored in the first half to give the Indomitable Lionesses the win, and Cameroon held firm for the rest of the match to seal a result that sent shockwaves through Nigerian football.

Super Falcons applaud fans after WAFCON 2026 elimination. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The quarter-final exit is the first time Nigeria have failed to reach the last four in the 14-edition history of the tournament, making it one of the most painful results in the team's history.

As noted by CAF, beyond the immediate disappointment, the loss carries serious consequences: the Super Falcons will not receive automatic qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil, a slot reserved for the semi-finalists at WAFCON.

Nigeria could still reach Brazil, but only through the intercontinental playoff route, which begins with an African playoff tie against South Africa on Thursday, August 13.

Super Falcons send message to Nigerians

The Super Falcons' official X account addressed Nigerian supporters following the loss, acknowledging the hurt, while promising a response.

“Thank you, Nigeria! 🇳🇬❤️ Yesterday's result wasn't what we dreamed of, but your incredible support kept us fighting until the very last second,” the post reads.

“We feel the love, we carry the pride, and we promise you, we will be BACK! 🦅”

The message signals that the squad is determined to channel the disappointment into motivation ahead of their playoff fixture.

A positive result against South Africa would keep Nigeria's World Cup dream alive, advancing them into the intercontinental playoff stage for a chance at one of the remaining berths at the 2027 tournament.

WAFCON 2026 prize money

Legit.ng previously reported how much Super Falcons earned after their WAFCON 2026 quarter-final elimination by rivals Cameroon.

The NFF will receive a modest amount despite CAF increasing the prize money at this year’s tournament, after that last eight exit of the Super Falcons.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng