Who are Richard Thomas' children? A look at John-Boy's family

Richard Thomas is a renowned actor from the United States. He rose to stardom after portraying John-Boy Walton in the CBS series The Waltons, which won an Emmy Award. The actor's personal life has interested many fans, especially his family. Learn more about Richard Thomas' children, including their ages and whereabouts.

Richard Thomas at Cipriani Wall Street on March 4, 2013, in New York City (L), and at the same venue on May 31, 2015 in New York City (R). Photo: Robin Marchant, Daniel Zuchnik (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Richard Earl Thomas debuted his acting career in 1958 on Broadway with a role in Sunrise at Campobello. He has since appeared in various films and TV shows, such as Battle Beyond the Stars, Wonder Boys, and The Americans. Besides being an actor, he is a father, and all of Richard Thomas' children today are grown-ups.

Profile summary

Full name Richard Earl Thomas Nickname John-Boy Walton Gender Male Date of birth 13 June 1951 Age 73 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Manhattan, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Barbara Fallis Father Richard S. Thomas Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Georgiana Bischoff Children 7 School Allen-Stevenson School, McBurney School University Columbia University Profession Actor, producer, director Net worth $6 million

Who is Richard Thomas?

Richard Thomas was born on 13 June 1951 in Manhattan, New York, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Richard's parents are Barbara Fallis and Richard Thomas. He grew up alongside his brother, Bronwyn Thomas.

Richard attended two private schools: Allen-Stevenson School and McBurney School. He later joined Columbia University, where he joined a Chinese class, but later chose English.

Richard Thomas' children

How many children does Richard Thomas have? The has seven kids. He married Mexican-American dancer Alma Gonzales in 1975, and they had four kids together. However, they divorced 18 years later, in 1993.

Richard then married Georgiana Bischoff, an art dealer, on 20 November 1994. The couple share a son, and Richard adopted two daughters from Georgiana's previous relationships. Here is a look at the actor's children.

1. Richard Francisco Thomas Jr.

Richard Thomas and their son Richard Circa in the 1980s. Photo: Ralph Dominguez

Source: Getty Images

Richard Francisco Thomas Jr. is the first child of Richard Thomas and Alma Gonzales. He was born in 1976 and is 48 years old as of 2024. Richard Jr. holds an American passport and is of mixed ethnicity. He prefers to lead a private life and has kept a low profile from the media.

2. Barbara Ayalla

Richard Thomas with daughters Gwyneth, Pilar and Barbara Circa in the 1980s. Photo: Ralph Dominguez

Source: Getty Images

Barbara Ayala Thomas is the first triplet daughter of Richard Thomas and Alma Gonzales. She was born on 26 August 1981 and is 42 years old as of 2024. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Barbara accompanied her famous father on various occasions when she was young, along with her siblings.

3. Gwyneth Gonzalez

Gweneth Gonzales is one of Richard and Alma Gonzales' triplets. She was born on 26 August 1981, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Gweneth is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

4. Pilar Alma Thomas

Pilar Alma Thomas is the daughter of film director Richard Thomas and Alma Gonzales. She was born as a triplet alongside her two sisters, Gwyneth and Barbara. Alma was born on 26 August 1981 and is 42 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Pilar prefers to lead her life in private, and not much about her is known by the public. She and her sisters were pictured with their father when they were young.

5. Montana James Thomas

From (L-R) Actor Richard Thomas, son Montana James Thomas, and wife Georgiana Bischoff Thomas on October 23, 2011, in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

Montana James Thomas was born on 28 July 1996 In New York City, New York, United States. His parents are Richard Thomas and Georgiana Bischoff. James is 28 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Montana is a poet and author based in Manhattan, New York, United States. His work has been featured in major publications, including Forever Magazine, Maudlin House, Dreamboy Book Club, and Pan-Pan Press. He also writes on the column The Stink for Byline Mag and has a book titled Pomeranian (Dirt Children, 2023) and Concerning the Dinner on Everybody Press.

6. Kendra Thomas

Richard Thomas and Kendra Thomas attend the Opening Night of 'Wolf Hall' at Winter Garden Theatre on April 9, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kendra Kathleen Kneifel was born on 6 February 1985 in Houston, Texas, United States. She is the daughter of Georgiana Bischoff and the adopted daughter of Richard Thomas. As of 2024, Kendra is 39 years old, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Kendra attended Northwestern University, where she studied with the NHSI. Later on, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Fordham University.

Kendra Thomas is an actress who started acting as a teen. However, her first professional acting job came after auditioning as an extra in Bloodhounds Inc. She ended up as a main cast alongside her dad.

Kendra's work includes Life's a Jungle: Africa's Most Wanted, H.O.G.'s Tooth, Be Mine, and Bloodhounds, Inc. #4: Invasion of the UFOs. She lives in New York City and continues to pursue her acting career.

7. Brooke Murphy

Brook is the daughter of Georgiana Bischoff. Richard Thomas adopted her after he married her mother. Brooke is an American national of white ethnicity. The exact date of her birth is unknown as she likes to live her life in private. Her siblings are Kendra and Montana James.

FAQ

Who is Richard Thomas? He is an American actor famous for his role as John-Boy Walton in the CBS series The Waltons. What is Richard Thomas' age? The American actor is 73 years old as of 2014. He was born on 13 June 1951. Who is Richard Thomas's wife? The film producer is married to Georgiana Bischoff, an art dealer. The two married on 20 November 1994. Does Richard Thomas have children? He has seven children. Four with his ex-wife, Alma Gonzales, one biological child with Georgiana Bischoff, and two adopted daughters of Georgiana. Who is Richard Thomas' daughter? He has triplet biological daughters, Barbara-Ayala, Gweneth, and Pilar Alma. He also adopted his wife's two daughters, Kendra Kathleen Kneifel and Brook Murphy. Do any of Richard Thomas' children act? Kendra is an actress in Hollywood. His other four kids have appeared with him in several commercials, including one for Minute Maid. How tall is Richard Thomas? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Richard Thomas' children are Richard Francisco Thomas Jr., Barbara-Ayala, Gweneth, Pilar Alma, Montana James, Kendra Kneifel, and Brook Murphy. They are all grown-ups pursuing their respective careers, with some being actors, poets, and authors. Others prefer keeping their lives under wraps.

