Noah Lee Ritter today: what is John Ritter's son up to now?

Who is Noah Lee Ritter? He is recognised as the son of the late John Ritter and actress Amy Yasbeck. He is also an actor and composer from the United States known for starring in the short films Hannah Lost Her Smile and This Is My Friend.

Noah Lee Ritter gained initial fame as the son of famous personalities Amy Yasbeck and John Ritter. He tried his hand at acting in his early years but chose to stay away from the spotlight in the long run. Discover more details in his biography.

Profile summary

Full name Noah Lee Ritter Gender Male Date of birth 11 September 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Burbank, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Mother Amy Marie Yasbeck Father Johnathan Southworth Ritter Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Former actor, composer

Noah Lee Ritter’s biography

Noah Lee Ritter is one of the four children of actor John Ritter. He was born and raised in Burbank, California, United States. Noah is the only child of Amy Yasbeck and John Ritter. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Where is Noah Lee Ritter now? He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Who are Noah Lee Ritter’s parents?

His parents are Amy Yasbeck and John Ritter. The former couple married in 1999 and had a single child in their four years of marriage.

John Ritter with wife Amy Yasbeck and their child at the world premiere of '102 Dalmatians'. Photo: Evan Agostini (modified by author)

His mother, Amy Yasbeck, is an actress famous for her roles in The Mask, Pretty Woman, and Problem Child. According to IMDb, she commenced acting in 1985 and boasts over 60 acting credits.

His father, John Ritter, was an award-winning actor recognised for starring as Bob Chipeska in Bad Santa and Vaughan Cunningham in Sling Blade. He was featured in more than 140 films and TV shows. John died of an aortic dissection on 11 September 2003.

Who are Noah Lee Ritter’s siblings?

He is the only child in his parents’ marriage but has three half-siblings from his father’s previous marriage to actress Nancy Morgan. His half-siblings have also ventured into the entertainment industry.

His sister Carly, born in 1982, is a singer and songwriter famous for country and folk songs such as Snowflakes, I Am Here, Little Birds, and Hills of Home. Tyler David Thomas, his brother born in 1985, is an actor known for starring in Homecoming, Painkiller, and The Good Doctor. His eldest sibling, Jason Morgan, is an actor famous for starring in Raise Your Voice and The Tale.

Members of the Ritter family pose with Jason Ritter, Tyler Ritter and Leila Parma. Photo: Araya Doheny

How old is Noah Lee Ritter?

The American actor is 25 years old as of 2023. His date of birth is 11 September 1998. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Noah Lee Ritter known for?

Noah Lee is famous as the son of actors John Ritter and Amy Yasbeck. He has made a name for himself in the film industry as an actor, having been featured in a few movies. He has starred in The Namazu and This Is My Friend. He has a single voice acting credit in Hannah Lost Her Smile.

What happened to John Ritter's son, Noah Lee Ritter?

On 18 September 2016, the actor hit the headlines when he came out as a transgender man. Since then, he has been avoiding public appearances and deleted/private his social media accounts.

How tall is Noah Lee Ritter?

John Ritter’s son stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Noah Lee Ritter

When is Noah Lee Ritter’s birthday? The actor was born on 11 September 1998. What is Noah Lee Ritter’s nationality? He is an American national of white ethnicity. Where does Noah Lee Ritter come from? He hails from Burbank, California, United States. Who is Noah Lee Ritter’s mother? His mother is Amy Yasbeck, an actress. What does Noah Lee Ritter do today? He has been staying away from the public eye, so it is unclear what he is up to now. Who are John Ritter’s children? The late actor had four children: Noah, Jason, Carly, and Tyler. What is Noah Lee Ritter’s height? His height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Noah Lee Ritter is the only child of actress Amy Yasbeck and the late John Ritter. Like his parents, he tried his hand at acting but ultimately decided against it. He is mostly staying away from the spotlight today, residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

