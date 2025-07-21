20 long and short haircuts for men with oval faces
Finding the perfect short haircut for men with oval faces is easier than you might think. Short haircuts for men with oval faces include the crew cut, textured crop, and Caesar cut. Whether you are into classic cuts or something more modern, understanding how each hairstyle complements your face shape can elevate your look.
- Key takeaways
- Long and short haircuts for men with oval faces
- Short haircuts for men with oval faces
- Medium haircuts for oval-faced males
- Long haircuts for oval-faced males
- Is short hair good for an oval-faced male?
- Which haircut is best for an oval-faced male?
- What male models have an oval face shape?
- Is a taper good for an oval face?
Key takeaways
- Versatility is the biggest advantage of men with oval faces as the shape suits a wide range of styles from trendy fades and textured crops.
- Fade haircuts add a modern edge and dimension, complementing the balanced proportions of oval faces and enhances jawline definition.
- Styles like the Ivy League, side part, and short quiff offer versatile, stylish options that can be dressed up or down.
- Proper styling products are essential to keep short hairstyles looking sharp and helping men with oval faces maintain a polished appearance.
Long and short haircuts for men with oval faces
Styling your hair should match the shape of the head to bring out natural, balanced proportions. There are several hairstyles for males with oval faces, long and short, that will enhance their experiences appearance perfectly.
Short haircuts for men with oval faces
One of the many looks men with oval faces can rock is the short haircut. There are many options to choose from, as shown below.
Crew cut
The crew cut is a timeless, no-fuss short haircut perfect for men with oval faces. Its tapered sides and slightly longer top add subtle texture without overwhelming the face’s natural balance.
Compared to a buzz cut, it offers more shape and dimension, making it ideal for those wanting a clean yet stylish look. The crew cut emphasises the oval face's symmetry while maintaining a masculine edge.
Long buzz cut
The long buzz cut keeps hair uniformly short but slightly longer than a traditional buzz, striking a balance between minimalism and style. For oval faces, this cut highlights the face’s natural proportions without adding bulk or distraction.
Ivy League
The Ivy League haircut is a polished short style that combines a tapered back and sides with a slightly longer top. The style allows for a neat side part or brushed-back look.
The Ivy League is a step up in sophistication compared to the crew cut. It is perfect for men with oval faces who want a versatile style suitable for both casual and formal occasions.
Side part
The side part is a classic, flattering hairstyle for men with oval faces. It emphasises the face’s balanced shape while adding a touch of refinement.
Side part compared to the Ivy League, is simpler but equally stylish. A medium-hold pomade or cream wax helps keep the part crisp and the hair smooth. This look is ideal for men seeking a timeless, professional appearance.
Textured crop
The textured crop, also known as the French crop, is a trendy, low-maintenance hairstyle. The style features choppy layers and a short fringe that frames the forehead. With oval faces, a textured crop adds dimension and natural movement without disrupting facial harmony.
If you are looking for a more casual and edgy look or you want a modern and youthful vibe, this is your style. To keep the look fresh all day, apply a matte clay or paste to define the texture.
Fade low
The fade low offers a clean, gradual taper starting just above the ears. The look sharpens the jawline and complements the oval face’s proportions.
The fade low is a popular choice for men looking for a contemporary look without too much contrast. Pair the fade with a short top like a crop or quiff for added style. To maintain the shiny look, apply pomade or cream wax.
Short quiff
The short quiff is perfect for men who want a confident, polished look. The style adds volume and height at the front and keeps the sides short. This creates a stylish contrast that suits oval faces by enhancing their natural symmetry.
Caesar cut
The Caesar cut is a classic choice that never goes out of style. The cut features a short, horizontally straight fringe and uniform length all around. This style is a match for oval faces as it frames the forehead and emphasises balanced features.
Caesar cut is simpler and more uniform but equally flattering when ompared to the textured crop. The haircut is ideal for men who prefer a low-maintenance yet distinct style.
Undercut with short top
The undercut with a short top is perfect for men who want a modern, versatile look that stands out while complementing their facial structure. The cut combines shaved or very short sides with a slightly longer top. This creates a striking contrast that highlights the oval face’s natural balance.
Medium haircuts for oval-faced males
Medium-length cuts are your secret weapon if you are looking for a haircut that complements your oval face. They're versatile, allowing you to try out many cool looks, from timeless styles to the latest trends. Below are trendy men's haircuts for oval faces for those with medium-length hair.
Curly mullet
The curly mullet is a bold, trendy choice that adds volume and texture, perfect for men who want to showcase natural curls. This modern take balance longer curls at the back with shorter, tapered sides, keeping the look fresh and structured.
The elegant curls in the style soften the edges, enhancing the face’s natural symmetry. Avoid letting curls grow too wild, as excessive volume on the sides can disrupt the oval balance.
Mid-length curtains
Mid-length curtain is a retro-inspired hairstyle with a center or off-centre part and soft waves that frame the face beautifully. The haircut is perfect for oval faces as it accentuating the forehead and cheekbones without hiding them.
Fringe
A fringe haircut with longer bangs can add a youthful, stylish touch to an oval face for people with medium length hair. This cut works well for men wanting to frame their face without covering it.
Spikey
The spiky hairstyle is great for adding personality while keeping hair manageable. It adds playful texture and volume, making it a fun option for men with oval faces who want to add height and dimension.
Mohawk
The Mohawk is a cool and modern haircut that works great if you have an oval face. The sides of your head are cut shorter, and the hair gradually gets longer as it goes up to the top, forming a strip that usually stands up.
Long haircuts for oval-faced males
If you have an oval face and long hair, numerous haircuts will suit you, offering a range of options to showcase your style. Below are some of the haircut ideas you can embrace to bring out your best facial features.
Long slick back
A long slick back is a sleek, polished look that complements an oval face by pulling hair away from the face. It’s more refined than loose flowing hair and works well for straight or slightly wavy textures. The long slick back highlights your facial features while maintaining a modern edge.
Long mullet
The long mullet is a standout 2025 trend. It features layered and textured lengths that frame the face dynamically. The haircut combines edginess with sophistication, making it ideal for oval faces by balancing volume and structure.
Man bun
The man bun is a great long hairstyle that works well with oval faces. It elevates your facial structure by pulling your hair up and away from the face. The man bun pairs well with undercuts or fades haircuts for a modern look.
Shoulder-length
The shoulder-length cut offers a classic, effortless look that flatters oval faces. It frame the jawline and cheekbones naturally. The haircut is less dramatic when compared to a mullet but provides enough length for versatile styling options.
You can use a smoothing cream or light mousse to enhance natural texture and reduce frizz. Avoid dry or split ends to maintain a polished look.
Long layers
Long layers create movement and dimension, perfect for oval faces. It softens the jawline and adds volume without overwhelming features. The hairstyle is trendy and embraces natural texture and effortless style.
Avoid overly heavy layers that can make hair look thin or unbalanced. This cut gives a contemporary look and is great for men who want a relaxed yet refined appearance.
Layered bro flow
The layered bro flow is a modern classic look that combines length with structured layers. It allows hair to naturally fall back and frame the face. The layered bro flow suits oval faces as it enhances symmetry and adds a casual, masculine vibe.
To keep the layered bro flow well defined and holding, use a texturising spray or light wax. Also, keep trimming the hair to avoid looking unkempt look.
Is short hair good for an oval-faced male?
Yes, short hair is often a great option for men with oval faces. Short hairstyles are well-balanced, and they show off the natural balance of your face.
Which haircut is best for an oval-faced male?
Men with oval faces have a face shape that is so well-balanced; therefore, a lot of different haircuts will look good on them. Some of the best haircuts they can wear include a crew cut, a textured crop or a curtain fringe.
What male models have an oval face shape?
There are many male models with an oval-shaped face. They include Tyson Beckford, Sean Richard O'Pry, and Alton Devon Mason.
Is a taper good for an oval face?
Yes, a taper haircut is a great choice if you have an oval face. The haircut helps keep your face looking balanced and makes your cheekbones stand out more.
Short haircuts for men with oval faces range from timeless classics like the Ivy League and Caesar cut to modern styles like the undercut with a short top or a fade low. The key is to choose a style that enhance your natural symmetry while adding your personal touch.
