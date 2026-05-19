A young man shared her experience as he became a registered nurse and a final year nursing student at the University of Ibadan

She opened up about how he juggled jobs and wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times before admission

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian man, Gideon Oluwabori, narrated his academic journey as he finally became a registered nurse.

The final year nursing student at the University of Ibadan shared what he faced before gaining admission.

University of Ibadan Nursing Student Who Wrote UTME 4 Times Becomes Registered Nurse, Shares Story

Source: UGC

UI nursing student shares UTME experience

On his LinkedIn page, Gideon Oluwabori shared how he wrote UTME for four years before gainig admission to study nursing.

He said in his LinkedIn post:

"There was a time in my life when writing UTME became an annual routine. Not because I wasn’t intelligent. Not because I lacked ambition. I was simply trying to survive.

"For the first few years, getting into the university was not even the real battle. Feeding, working, moving from one job to another, and staying afloat mentally were the real battles. I wrote UTME repeatedly for four years while watching many of my secondary school classmates post matriculation pictures online.

"To be honest, it got to me. There were moments I questioned my journey. Moments I felt left behind. Moments I wondered if life was moving faster for everyone else except me.

"But one thing changed my mindset completely: I realized progress is personal. While I was comparing myself to people who seemed ahead of me, there were people looking at my own life and seeing strength, resilience, and growth. That perspective changed everything for me.

"Eventually, I made the decision to leave home and come to Ibadan to pursue Nursing at the University of Ibadan. At that point, failure was no longer an option. Today, I am a Final-Year Nursing Student and a Registered Nurse. And looking back now, I’m grateful I didn’t allow pressure to define my timeline.

"One thing I’ve learnt is this: Document your journey. Write things down. Take pictures. Keep records of your little wins. Journal your progress. Because growth is sometimes too gradual for you to notice until you look back and see how far you’ve come."

Reactions trail UI nursing student's experience

Joshua Oyetunde said:

"The greatest progress is refusing to quit." That line stood out for me 💯 I would quote this and keep it close by. Thanks for sharing your story.

Chisom Obioha said:

You have come this far And for real, ur pace is valid so quitting is not an option too

Oyindamola Akinsola said:

"That last statement is a top notch."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng