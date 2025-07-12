TVC presenter Morayo Afolabi-Brown suggests President Tinubu step aside briefly for another to prove himself

Netizens believed her post was aimed at Labour Party’s Peter Obi after his viral food-serving video

The former Anambra governor, who came third in the 2023 election, is already seen as a strong contender for 2027

Popular TV host and journalist, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, has thrown herself into the political ring with a bold comment that’s got many Nigerians talking.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the ‘Your View’ presenter addressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directly, making a suggestion that some have interpreted as a not-so-subtle jab at Labour Party leader, Peter Obi.

She wrote:

“Dear @officialasiwajubat pls allow him become President for 6 months while you take a leave of absence. Let’s even see what magic he wants to do. This desperation is rather sickening.”

Netizens believe Morayo's post is aimed at Labour Party’s Peter Obi after his viral food-serving video. Photos: @morayoafolabibrown/IG.

Source: Instagram

While Morayo didn’t mention any names, social media users quickly filled in the blanks.

Many concluded she was referring to was Peter Obi, who recently went viral after a video surfaced showing him serving food at an event in Imo State.

To Obi’s supporters, it was another moment of humility. To critics, it was performative.

Morayo’s comment seemed to fall into the latter camp, and the internet didn’t take long to respond.

See the post here:

Obidients fire at Morayo over post

As expected, her post didn’t go unnoticed. It drawn a heated discussion on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with users sharply divided.

Here are a few reactions:

@ikenna_obi:

“So being close to the people now equals desperation? Wow. Nigeria, we dey see.”

@ayobami4real:

“Morayo should have just named Peter Obi. We’re not confused about who she meant.”

@mimi_ade:

“She’s right though. Let’s see what Obi can really do with power instead of optics.”

@glorytweets_:

“Serving food is now desperation? Maybe we need more of that and less old men in agbada.”

@iam_DanielO:

“So person serve food and it’s now desperation? This country no go ever cease to amaze me.”

@ObidientQueen:

“She didn’t mention Obi, but we all know who she was talking about. Just say you’re scared of 2027.”

@RealToluJ:

“Morayo has a point. Let’s stop glorifying optics and ask the real question—can he actually deliver?”

Peter Obi is already seen as a strong contender for 2027. Photos: @peterobi/IG.

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi insists being in Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi said he would not leave the party despite his joining the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement.

The former presidential candidate disclosed that he had not left the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the political platform recently adopted by the coalition, a movement that comprises the opposition leaders.

According to The Punch, the former governor of Anambra made this known while speaking at the flag-off of the campaign for the Labour Party governorship candidate, George Moghalu and his running mate, Lady Ifeoma Okaro, in the November 8 election in the South East election.

