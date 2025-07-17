Nigerian music entrepreneur Jude Okoye and his wife, Ifeoma, turned heads as they marked a new milestone together

The entertainment guru and his heartthrob announced to fans and followers of their 11th wedding anniversary

A closer look revealed that it was only one of Jude’s brothers, Rudeboy, who joined in the celebration alongside his family

Nigerian music manager Jude Okoye and his wife, Ifeoma, celebrated their 11wedding anniversary.

In a joint Instagram post, Ifeoma shared love images of them and mentioned that she had been with him for 11 years.

The businesswoman kept her message modest, expressing thankfulness to God and wishing them a happy anniversary

She wrote:

“YEAR 11 Happy anniversary to us, Always and forever, weddinganniversary happyanniversarymylove ifyandjude2014 grateful”.

A closer look at the post, Legit.ng observed that it was only one of the music boss’ brothers, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy and his new wife who joined in the celebration.

In the comment section, Rudeboy wrote:

"My people ❤️❤️ love them ❤️❤️ ahead ahead 💪🏾💪🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,

His new wife Ivy, reacted:

""Wasn’t the last anniversary like yesterday?😅❤️ Time flies. Congratulations, guys!"

Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, a twin to Rudeboy, was, however, missing as the feud remains unsolved.

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Peter Okoye and one-half of the defunct music group Psquare, has announced the disbandment of the band.

He mentioned this in response to a Twitter user who stated that there will never be another Psquare since everything has its time.

"There will be nothing like Psquare forever. "There is time for everything."

Concurring with him, Peter stated that there is no longer a Psquare; he is his own Square. He claimed that Jude Okoye and Paul Okoye are the new Psquare and encouraged Nigerians to manage them.

“Exactly! Judeboy & Rudeboy, that’s the new JPsquare make una manage them. It’s their time. I dey on my own dey run my own race. I am my own Square”.

How fans celebrated Jude Okoye and wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lorrdsky said:

"Happy Anniversary ❤️🙏🏾."

judeengees said:

"Happy anniversary sweetheart ."

double000cee said:

Jude has always been the real loverboy behind the cameras

chefzoeyblaq said:

"My Family 😍 see what God has done ❤️. Peace looks great on you guys! Cheers to more 🙌."

dabby_d.b.b said:

"Happy anniversary the boss and Queen Ify ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎊🎊💐💐👑💞🌹Wishing you guys good health and more money in your account.😍."

darealmrsay said:

"Happy Anniversary Darling !!!!!! 60+++ more years to go, in all Gods blessings."

theunidenticalduo said:

:Happy Anniversary Sweetheart 🎊🎉❤️."

ijejennie said:

"Happy anniversary beautiful people ❤️❤️❤️. Hmmmn I go love oo😍."

clemzfire wrote:

"This one go pain Peter 😂😂😂😂. Happy anniversary abeg ."

Moment Jude Okoye, Rudeboy, left court

Legit.ng also reported that Jude Okoye was with Rudeboy as his N850m money laundering case was delayed.

EFCC slams Jude with seven-count charge over Ikoyi property, accusing him of acquiring a high-value Lagos property using suspicious funds from illegal sources.

Some netizens suggest Jude and Paul are siding against Peter, igniting fresh tension around the Okoye brothers.

