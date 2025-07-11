Fast-rising superstar Asake was recently remembered by both his fans and critics after a video of his baby mama, Adijat, recently surfaced

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake’s baby mama, Adijat, surfaced on the internet recently.

Media personality Radiogad shared a video of Adijat that captured her selling roasted corn on the roadside.

The young woman appeared unbothered and engrossed in her market while the recording was done.

However, Radiogad was displeased by the details of the viral clip and threatened to call out the MMS hitmaker at his convenience.

He wrote:

“Asake’s baby mama selling roasted corn on the street 🤦🤦🤦🤦, I will address this matter shortly…. I dey gym now.”

Asake’s baby mama trends

Some netizens claimed that she was shooting content, while others used the opportunity to criticise the singer for not taking adequate care of his baby mama.

iam_djgeorge said:

"Is roasting corn not a business?"

excel_grafix said:

"For video shoot ? U are the only blogger wey I know wey no Dey confirm gist before post 😮 u get level pass all these kindah stuff."

gossipcelebritygistnaija said:

"Na video shoot she do.. get your facts right..delete this pls."

vivian_vivsy said:

"If she dey roast corn,go patronize her na😂no be for sell?🤣🤪."

offisha_bro said:

"Abeg first pour Asake spit for Gym I nor fit wait 😂😂😂 @asakemusic."

ukelleboss said:

"Business way dem use train majority of una for this country na him this Akpa Amu Dey mock ? 😂😂."

wezma01 said:

"You mumu oo she’s doing a music video!!…Una no go verify post before posting I pour you spit!!😂😂."

deejay__lucki said:

"It’s fine to hustle , this country needs steady hustling to survive, any way na way hunger Dey Omo."

tinowave said:

"This thing u do now done give me proof say never trust the media, Na video shoot she do for her song Una turn am to another thing."

ttthugboi said:

"ASAKE...... NA MUMU MAN YOU BE 😂😂😂."

selfless_lucy said:

"That one na their family poroblem o😒."

Asake's baby mama dances to his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake's baby mama Adijat made headlines over a video of her dancing to one of his songs.

Shortly after Asake’s baby mama spoke about their relationship and how the Grammy-nominated musician allegedly abandoned her after his rise to fame, a video made the rounds of her listening to one of his songs.

In the viral clip, Adijat was seen singing along to Asake’s track titled Uhh Yeahh and also dancing to the beat of the music. Several social media users had things to say about her display in the clip.

