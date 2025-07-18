Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux are currently trending topics online

This came after a video of both of them dressed in customised pilot outfits made the waves on the internet

The lovebirds further announced a new flight route created to bridge the distance between Tanzania and Nigeria, triggering reactions online

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux took the internet by storm as they announced the new flight route from Tanzania to Lagos

Narrating the hurdles and stopovers they faced during their African royal wedding between the two countries, the lovebirds stated that a new airline was available to make this easier.

Priscilla Ojo and husband Juma Jux excite fans about new direct flight from Tanzania to Lagos. Credit: @jumajux

The couple further mentioned that this flight connection would be “a bridge between two cultures, two nations, and two hearts.”

Donning a customised pilot ensemble, they revealed the flight's start date, August 15, 2025, when planes would be available from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Lagos, Nigeria, in about four hours.

“We’re so excited to share this moment with you! ❤️✈️@AirTanzania_atcl will start to fly direct from Dar es Salaam 🇹🇿 to Lagos 🇳🇬from 15th August, 2025. To us, this is more than just a flight route. It’s a beautiful bridge between two cultures, two nations… and two hearts.

“Since our wedding, Tanzania and Nigeria have only grown closer and now, this direct connection makes it even easier for love, business, and culture to flow freely. As your Captain and Co-pilot, we officially welcome you aboard. Book your tickets and experience the magic. AirTanzania – The Wings of Kilimanjaro.”

Watch their video below:

How Nigerians reacted to Priscillia Ojo, Juma Jux's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

layoleoyatogun said:

"When @its.priscy broke the news to me she said Miss Layole we are just 4 hours away! It’s easy and faster to see me, I said, baby my bags are packed 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃."

juxpriscyplus said:

WE CAN'T KEEP CALMMMMM! JP,the #eastmeetswest game changers. Congratulations. #eastisinwest indeed. We keep saying it,JP is unprecedented. Not even Politics did this. JP union did. #inodeystanrubbish 🙌🙌🔥🔥👏👏👏👏👏👏 🇹🇿🇳🇬

layoleoyatogun said:

"Global influencers!!!!! No more stop overs!!! You guys will be seeing me every weekend ❤️❤️."

enioluwaofficial said:

Come on! I love it! I love it! Let me go watch it now!😮‍💨😁."

chiomagoodhair said:

"There’s levels to this! Influencing a whole nation 💫💫💫 now @its.priscy @juma_jux @fatma8five anything just call me I’ll be there in 4 hours 🥰🤩✨."

adiatoke said:

"JP lovers , our faves steadily making us proud 🥰🥰🥰."

chiomagoodhair wrote:

"Wowwww this is actually incredible! May this love continue to open more doors for you both and the two countries involved 👏🩵🧑‍✈️🫡."

cutiepelu2 said:

"Wawu😍😍😍 congratulations to all JP2025 lovers,we all saw this coming 🎉."

omaa_san said:

"Lovely , I must visit Tanzania oo ❤️❤️."

smega4me said:

"I must visit Tanzania by His grace. I just love this power couple."

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo as captain and co-pilot for Air Tanzania. Credit: @jumajux

Juma Jux writes Priscilla love note

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juma Jux, Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law, shared lovely pictures they took during their engagement.

He also accompanied the viral post with a short love note, as his lover also replied in an adorable way.

Fans took to the comment section to respond to the post as they shared their hot takes about the engagement that broke the internet.

