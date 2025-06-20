Guide to 1950s hairstyles: 20+ iconic '50s styles and how to recreate them

The 1950s hairstyle era was a golden period of beauty and grooming, with remarkable styles for both men and women. Voluminous curls, glamorous updos, slick pompadours and rebellious greaser looks are some outstanding hairstyles that defined the era. With a little recreation, these vintage styles still influence modern fashion.

Hairstyles in the 1950s were influenced by Hollywood, pop culture, and trends of the post-war era.

Key takeaways

1950s hairstyles were significantly influenced by Hollywood, pop culture, and societal trends of the post-war era.

of the post-war era. Women’s hairstyles emphasised volume, curls, and femininity , while men’s hairstyles focused on sleek finishes and bold pompadours.

, while men’s hairstyles focused on sleek finishes and bold pompadours. Combining vintage hairstyles with modern flair makes them timeless and suitable for everyday wear or themed occasions.

Exploring the most iconic 1950s hairstyles

The 1950s hairstyles were not only fashion statements but also cultural symbols. People used them to bring out many things, including glamour, rebellion, elegance, and youth. These iconic styles remain widely admired.

Top 1950s hairstyles for women

During the decade, women embraced bold volume, elegant curls, and polished silhouettes that set beauty standards. Several decades later, the hairstyles continue to inspire modern looks with their timeless sophistication and classic appeal.

Chignon bun

This hairstyle elegantly gathers hair at the nape of the neck, perfect for formal occasions and timeless looks.

The chignon bun is a timeless updo where the hair is neatly twisted or coiled at the nape of the neck. It gives off an elegant, polished look perfect for formal occasions. The style is simple yet sophisticated.

Victory rolls

Victory rolls were characterized by voluminous curls on top of the head and were associated with a pin-up look.

Victory rolls involved rolling sections of hair into large barrel shapes and pinning them to the crown or sides. This iconic style represented glam and strength, often paired with red lipstick and winged eyeliner. For a modern twist, keep the rolls loose and tousled, using soft waves as a base and dry texture spray for hold.

Bouffant

It gives a voluminous look with teased hair piled high and smoothed over for a rounded shape.

The bouffant was a voluminous hairstyle with a teased crown and sleek sides, often worn by American author and former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. It added height and sophistication, making it a favourite for special occasions.

Hairspray and backcombing were essential to hold the shape. For a contemporary look, tone down the volume slightly and use mousse plus a round brush to create lift with a natural, elegant finish.

Marilyn Monroe curls

These curls are soft, vintage waves that frame the face with glamorous, old Hollywood charm.

Marilyn Monroe’s curls were soft, shoulder-length, and full of glamorous bounce. The style framed the face beautifully and emphasised femininity. It was achieved using rollers or pin curls for a smooth wave pattern.

To give it a today’s appearance, use a curling iron with a medium barrel, brush out the curls gently, and set them with light hairspray for movement.

The beehive

The beehive is a tall, cone-shaped hairstyle created by backcombing and piling the hair high on the head.

The beehive is a tall, rounded updo that rises high at the crown and is tightly styled. It was dramatic and chic, often seen at parties or on stage. Women teased their hair and used lots of hairspray for hold.

For a modern version, aim for a looser beehive with volume at the crown and relaxed sides, adding a decorative pin for flair.

The pageboy

The pageboy features sleek, shoulder-length hair with turned-under ends and often a blunt fringe.

The pageboy cut was a chin-length style with straight sides and the ends curled under. It gave a neat, structured silhouette often worn with bangs. This is another classy and low-maintenance hairstyle. To modernise it, use a flat iron for sleekness and finish with a blow-dryer and round brush to curl the ends inward for softness.

Pixie cut

The pixie cut is a short, cropped style that exudes boldness and elegance.

The pixie cut is a short hairstyle cropped close to the head, with slightly longer layers on top. Audrey Hepburn helped popularise it as a symbol of elegance and boldness. For a current take, add texture with styling cream and tousle the top for a chic, edgy finish.

Soft curls with bangs

Soft curls with bangs create a romantic look with face-framing waves and fringe.

This style features gentle, defined curls with blunt or side-swept bangs for contrast. It was soft and romantic, perfect for both daywear and evening glam. The curls framed the face beautifully. For a modern look, use a large curling wand for natural waves and style bangs slightly wispy or feathered for a relaxed effect.

The Italian cut

The Italian cut offered voluminous curls and body, inspired by Italian film stars like Sophia Loren. It was luxurious and full of flair, often parted to the side for extra drama. This look emphasised soft curls and sensual movement. Hot rollers, finger-comb the curls, and a shine spray give it a modern appearance.

The French twist

The French twist is a classic updo where hair is rolled and pinned vertically for a chic finish.

The French twist is an elegant updo created by twisting the hair vertically and securing it at the back of the head. It was a go-to for formal events and emphasised neck and shoulder features. For a modern take, keep it a bit messy with face-framing tendrils and secure it with minimalist pins or combs.

Pin-up bangs and rolls

Pin-up bangs and rolls bring retro glam with sculpted curls and vintage flair.

This gorgeous hairstyle combines curled bangs, often rolled into a tube shape, with rolled sections around the head. Playful and bold, it framed the face with vintage charm and worked best with structured styling and a stronghold. By softening the rolls and pairing them with loose waves, you give it a modern twist.

Brushed-out waves

Brushed-out waves offer soft, full-bodied volume with a polished, glamorous feel.

Brushed-out waves offered a glamorous, flowing look with full-bodied curls brushed into soft waves. This Hollywood-inspired style was typically shoulder-length or longer. You can recreate it by curling your hair with a large iron, brushing it out with a boar-bristle brush, and using lightweight hairspray for a polished sheen.

High ponytail with a ribbon

A high ponytail with ribbon adds playful charm and a touch of vintage sweetness.

The high ponytail was a youthful, energetic style tied high at the crown and often accessorised with a ribbon. Hair was typically curled at the ends for flair. You can modernise it by adding waves to the ponytail and replacing the ribbon with a silk scrunchie.

Flipped bob

The flipped bob features ends styled outward for a fun, flirty take on a classic cut.

The flipped bob features ends that curl outward rather than under, adding fun and movement to the classic bob cut. It became a playful alternative to the pageboy and was usually worn with a deep side part or blunt bangs. Flipping the ends up and adding texture spray for a light, airy feel gives it a modern look.

Side-swept curls

This glamorous hairstyle adds elegance and romance to any look.

Side-swept curls are soft, voluminous curls gathered to one side of the face. They create a romantic and glamorous appearance. This style works beautifully for both vintage and modern looks.

Top 1950s hairstyles for men

In the same decade, there were several outstanding hairstyles for men. Influenced by movie stars and rock-and-roll icons, men’s hairstyles reflected both rebellion and refinement. This compilation of 1950s hairstyles for men continues to inspire modern cuts.

The pompadour

The pompadour features hair swept upward and back for a bold, voluminous style.

The pompadour is characterised by voluminous hair swept upward and backwards from the forehead. Made famous by Elvis Presley, the look symbolised a rebellion and relied on height and shine for maximum impact.

For a modern look, use a strong-hold pomade and blow-dry the front upward with a round brush for lift.

Ducktail

The ducktail is styled by combing the sides back to meet in the centre, resembling a duck's rear.

The ducktail features slicked-back sides that meet in a seam at the back of the head. The top is often styled high or with a slight wave. It was a favourite among greasers and gave a bold, edgy appearance.

Crew cut

The crew cut is a short, tapered haircut where the top is slightly longer than the sides. It was common among military men and athletes for its clean and low-maintenance appeal. The simplicity made it widely popular in the 1950s.

Side-part slick back

The side-part slick back combines a sharp part with smooth, combed-back hair for a polished look.

This style features a deep side part with hair slicked back using pomade or cream. It gave a polished appearance, often worn by businessmen and Hollywood stars. To update it, opt for a side part with natural shine and use a vent brush to add volume before setting it with a light-hold product.

Ivy League cut

The Ivy League cut is a longer crew cut with a neat side part for a refined, collegiate vibe.

The Ivy League cut is a longer version of the crew cut, allowing the top to be side-parted or brushed back. It gave a preppy, collegiate vibe and was associated with a smart, clean-cut style. For a modern spin, leave more length on top and use clay or styling cream to create a loose, textured part.

Flat top

The flat top is a boxy, upright style where the hair is cut level across the top.

The flat top features hair cut upright and flat across the top, giving a boxy silhouette. It was popular among African-American men and military personnel. To modernise it, pair a sharp flat top with a skin fade on the sides and define edges with a line-up or shape-up.

Butch cut

The butch cut is a simple, uniform buzz cut that's low-maintenance and practical.

The butch cut is a faded hairstyle featuring an ultra-short, uniform haircut that is slightly longer than a buzz cut. A go-to hairstyle for servicemen and young boys, this cut required little maintenance and gave a masculine edge. For a contemporary look, rock a faded butch cut and add some beard styling for contrast.

Spit curl

The spit curl is a small, styled curl that lies flat against the forehead or cheek. It adds a touch of flair and personality to otherwise neat hairstyles. Popular in the 1950s, it was often worn by rebellious youth and movie stars alike.

James Dean tousled look

The James Dean tousled look features messy, voluminous waves for effortless cool.

Inspired by James Dean, this look features slightly long hair with a messy, textured finish. It gave off a rebellious, effortless charm. The style worked best with natural waves and a laid-back attitude.

To recreate it now, use sea salt spray or matte paste, tousle with your fingers, and skip the comb for a lived-in, casual vibe.

Greaser look

The greaser look is all about slicked-back hair with pomade for a rebellious, 1950s edge.

The greaser hairstyle was all about slicked-back hair and heavy pomade. It often included a pompadour or ducktail variation with extreme shine and definition. This look was tied to rock ‘n’ roll and street style. For a modern twist, apply a lightweight gel or cream for hold without grease and style for volume.

What type of hairstyle was popular during the 1950s?

Voluminous, structured styles like the pompadour, beehive, victory rolls, and soft curls were popular in the 1950s.

How did ladies wear their hair in the 1950s?

Ladies often styled their hair in curls, updos, or bouffants with volume and elegance, sometimes accessorised with scarves or headbands.

How do you do a 1950s ponytail?

To create a 1950s ponytail, gather hair high on the crown, secure it with an elastic, curl the ends, and tie a ribbon around the base for a classic touch.

What was the 50s men's hairstyle called?

It was commonly called the pompadour, but other popular 1950s men's hairstyles included the ducktail, crew cut, and flat top.

The world of 1950s hairstyles was diverse, expressive, and deeply stylish. Even though the decade is long gone, the hairstyles remain, and they can be recreated for a stylish modern look. Blending vintage techniques with modern tools results in elegance and nostalgic flair.

