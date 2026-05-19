A young man shared his experience as he celebrated the conclusion of his medical studies at the University of Ibadan

He shared how he gained admission in 2019 and finished with a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science from UI

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian man, Oladotun Olakunle, narrated his academic journey as he finally graduated from the University of Ibadan.

The fresh graduate from the University of Ibadan shared what he faced before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science.

A UI medical student who gained admission in 2019 bags degree after 7 years. Photo: LinkedIn/Oladotun Olakunle

Source: UGC

UI medical student bags degree

On his LinkedIn page, Oladotun Olakunle shared his undergraduate experience, including the delay he faced after gaining admission.

He shared how COVID-19 and strike affected his study.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Today makes it exactly one week since I was inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession. I gained admission into the University of Ibadan in 2019. However, COVID-19 and the ASUU strike prevented us from resuming until 2021. Another 8 months ASUU strike delayed our study in 2022, just at the beginning of 200l.

"Fast forward to 2023, when I resumed my clinicals at the College of Medicine, University College Hospital. It was an entirely different environment, as we were taught the core courses of the profession. We underwent laboratory training in several laboratories at UI (JAJA Clinic Laboratory) and UCH, such as the Surgery Laboratory, Medicine Laboratory, Obstetrics and Gynecology Laboratory (O&G Lab), and the Paediatrics Department.

"We also underwent training in the main laboratories of the hospital, where we rotated through the Chemical Pathology Laboratory, Medical Microbiology and Parasitology Laboratory, Histopathology Laboratory, Haematology Laboratory, and Blood Bank.

"We underwent a three-month laboratory training programme outside UCH from December 2024 to March 2025 at Adeoyo Maternity Hospital and Ring Road Specialist Hospital. During these trainings, we were exposed to different laboratory procedures, hands-on practicals, and phlebotomy."

He added:

"Throughout my journey in the university, I also had the opportunity to serve in several leadership capacities. On the 11th of May, 2026, I was officially inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession.

"I want to thank God for the successful journey. I would also like to appreciate my parents for their unwavering support, encouragement, and prayers, as well as my siblings for their support. To everyone, THANK YOU SO MUCH."

A University of Ibadan medical student finally bags degree after 7 years and shares his experience. Photo: LinkedIn/Oladotun Olakunle

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI medical graduate's experience

John O. said:

"Congratulations my guy."

Oladele Samuel said:

"Congratulations MLSct. Paul."

Esther Elemuo said:

"A big Congratulations, Sct. Dotun!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng