Editor’s note: The recent Oyo school attack has ignited concerns about how insecurity is spreading beyond Nigeria’s traditional conflict zones. In this piece, peace and conflict researcher/policy analyst Lekan Olayiwola writes about abandoned rural communities, weak state presence, and why forests, schools, and farming areas are becoming dangerous spaces.

The Oyo school kidnapping was more than another security tragedy. The hostage videos of a principal pleading from captivity, a nursing mother begging for help, traumatised victims hidden in forest terrain, and the reported killing of a teacher exposed a deeper national crisis regarding Nigeria’s fragile rural governance architecture.

For years, security policy has focused on cities, military deployments, and counterterrorism operations, while vast rural territories remained thinly governed and strategically neglected. Armed groups increasingly understand what the state has underestimated; countries rarely unravel first in capitals. They unravel gradually in abandoned peripheries where governance is weak, presence is intermittent, and fear becomes authority.

Lekan Olayiwola links Oyo kidnapping to weak rural governance and rising threats across Nigeria’s forgotten spaces. Photo: OyoMatters

Source: Twitter

Why the latest kidnapping matters beyond Oyo

The Oyo kidnapping matters because it disrupted a longstanding psychological assumption that the southwest was insulated from the forms of insecurity associated with parts of the northeast and northwest. Whether the perpetrators were primarily ideologically motivated insurgents, criminal kidnappers, or part of a hybrid network matters operationally, but strategically, the lesson is the same.

Armed actors were able to move through rural terrain, strike educational institutions, retreat into forest corridors, sustain captivity long enough to release propaganda-style hostage videos, and reportedly execute a captive. Such operations require mobility, sanctuary, intelligence, and weak territorial resistance. That is fundamentally a governance problem.

Rural governance as security infrastructure

Nigeria’s security debate often treats rural development as a secondary welfare issue rather than a core national-security infrastructure. Yet roads, communications, local administration, schools, clinics, and functional justice systems are instruments of territorial control and state legitimacy. Where governance is absent, armed groups fill the vacuum.

In the Northwest (Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto), banditry thrives in forests like Kamuku, Kuduru, and Rugu, which serve as sanctuaries. Rural roads become ambush corridors. ACLED-linked data records thousands of banditry-related deaths and nearly 10,000 kidnappings in the Northwest since 2019, with the Northwest dominating national abductions. Similar patterns exist in the Northeast with the Sambisa Forest.

With nearly 45% of Nigerians in rural areas, weak infrastructure allows criminal networks to impose taxation, mediate disputes, and create shadow economies. Communities cooperate not necessarily out of ideological sympathy, but out of fear, economic dependence, or sheer proximity. Strengthening rural governance is essential for denying space to bandits and restoring state authority.

What other countries learned the hard way

Decades of conflict in Colombia revealed the dangers of uneven territorial governance. Vast rural zones lacked meaningful state presence, enabling FARC insurgents to entrench themselves socially and economically. Policymakers eventually realised military operations alone could not stabilise such spaces; recovery required roads, judicial expansion, agricultural integration, rural policing, and sustained services.

India’s Maoist insurgency underscores the same lesson: weak infrastructure and poor governance in forested regions allowed rebels to persist. In the Sahel, armed groups exploit communities that encounter the state mainly through coercion, taxation, or sporadic political contact rather than continuous service delivery.

Nigeria’s challenge is sharper. Geography and demography combine to produce vast forests, porous borders, agricultural corridors, and uneven administrative capacity, conditions ripe for mobile armed networks. Yet policy still treats rural governance as secondary to national security, an increasingly untenable stance.

The economic and political costs of neglect

Rural insecurity in Nigeria imposes severe economic costs. It disrupts food systems, agricultural investment, and market integration. Banditry and conflict force farmers to abandon farmlands, driving food inflation and pushing over millions of Nigerians into acute food insecurity. In the Northwest and Northeast, attacks on schools have led to mass abductions of students and teachers, prompting widespread closures and disrupting education.

Transportation costs rise as rural roads become kidnapping corridors, while internal displacement fragments labour and commerce. Politically, the state’s visible presence, mainly in cities like Abuja and Lagos, creates a dual Nigeria. Rural communities encounter the state primarily through raids or elections, breeding distrust, vigilantism, and anti-state narratives. This asymmetry fuels criminal collaboration and erodes legitimacy.

Nigeria’s rural neglect takes center stage as Oyo school attack sparks debate on security and state presence. Photo: seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

From rural development to territorial strategy

Nigeria needs a phased territorial‑stabilisation strategy rooted in operational realism. With limited capacity and widespread insecurity, intervention must focus on strategic rural corridors, including forest belts tied to bandit mobility, food‑producing zones, interstate arteries, border communities, and areas repeatedly struck by attacks on schools and farms. The immediate goal is not blanket development but selective disruption of armed networks and restoration of secure movement.

Cleared zones must then be consolidated through structured state presence; protected policing nodes, accessible justice, basic education and health services, and resilient telecommunications. Security enables governance, but governance sustains security. Infrastructure should be treated as security architecture itself. Roads expand mobility and response, communications close intelligence gaps. The ultimate aim is not militarisation but the reassertion of durable state authority in contested spaces.

Legitimacy, intelligence, and local trust

The trust deficit between rural communities and state security actors cannot be ignored. Heavy‑handed responses may deliver short‑term tactical gains but erode long‑term intelligence cooperation. Counterinsurgency experience shows legitimacy is not a moral luxury; it is an operational asset that determines whether communities share information, resist armed groups, or remain silent.

Schools in vulnerable areas should be treated as strategic national assets. Attacks generate disproportionate fear because they signal a collapse of protection and normalcy. Securing schools requires more than fences: integrated systems of community surveillance, safer transport, rapid response, and trusted intelligence channels are essential.

Schools, forests, and strategic terrain

Forest security initiatives highlight recognition that Nigeria’s territorial challenges demand specialised rural capability. Yet expectations must remain realistic: limited personnel cannot rapidly secure vast forest systems. Such initiatives only succeed when embedded in a broader territorial strategy. The aim is not to militarise rural life but to prevent armed networks from becoming dominant authorities in neglected spaces.

State power is sustained not only through force but through predictable functionality, where citizens experience governance as present, responsive, and relevant. Nigeria’s security trajectory exposes strain in an outdated metropolitan‑centric model. Stability in major cities can no longer contain peripheral instability; insecurity now flows through forests, transport corridors, and weakly governed rural zones.

A new security paradigm

The deeper issue is not whether insurgents or kidnappers are moving southward, but whether the Nigerian state can build a security model that recognises rural governance as the frontline of national stability. For decades, many postcolonial systems were designed more for extraction than integration, with rural regions supplying labour, food, and resources while investment remained urban-centred. What once appeared administratively efficient now poses a national-security liability.

The lesson from Oyo is that Nigeria’s forests, farming belts, rural schools, and peripheral communities are no longer marginal spaces outside the main security theatre. They are becoming decisive terrain for future stability. If armed networks understand this before the state does, the consequences will not remain rural for long.

Lekan Olayiwola is a public-facing peace & conflict researcher/policy analyst focused on leadership, ethics, governance, and political legitimacy in fragile states.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng