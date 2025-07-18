It looks like Enzo stole the spotlight at Davido's 5IVE concert, as the streamer has been trending non-stop

After being bounced by Asa Asika, the online personality gained attention and even got to meet Chioma Adeleke

The exciting moment was sealed by Enzo's reaction afterwards, which has been on the lips of social media users

Popular Nigerian streamer, Babatunde, widely known as Enzo, may just experience his big break soon after his recent experience.

The personality trended earlier after the treatment meted out to him by Asa, who refused him entry despite his VIP ticket.

Enzo, who is famous for streaming, got the chance to meet Davido’s wife, Chioma Adeleke, at the singer's 5IVE concert in the US.

They shook hands, but Enzo couldn’t get over it. His facial expression afterward, as Chioma spoke about her beauty and skin, has since gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Nigerian singer Davido’s wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke had the internet on chokehold with the recent outfit she stepped out in.

The renowned chef Chi known for her expensive taste in fashion and jewellery, gave her fans and followers something to talk about.

Details and prices of the ensemble Chioma put together for a casual outing with her husband left netizens gushing over their wealth.

Reactions as Enzo meets Chioma Adeleke

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@omoshewa_rhaph said:

"Now you know what he means by “if you see my baby you go shut o”."

@___missxlaga said:

"Me meeting chi 😍😍😍🥹🥹🥹🥹 I’ll cry that day ooh. Chichi too fine abegggg🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@favour27312 said:

"Chioma is so beautiful na🔥."

@queen_delight01_ said:

"That’s good evidence that 001 is taking care of our 002 ❤️ and normally the woman fine 😍."

@elen_lady12 said:

"When he say if u see my baby you go shoutup 😱 he was not joking My two faves I love them so much ❤️❤️😍."

@lyrinfy said:

"For those that will be angry about this video,more anger to your elbow."

@richii_bahd said:

"Shey you dey whyne?? Baddest wey sabi carry eyes go market he really struck Gold with Chioma😭❤️🔥."

@prettie_lin said:

"Her skin is fresssssshhhhhhh!!!! Emphasis on the fressssssshhhhhh!!! 😍😍😍."

@mimi.victor.5036 said:

"As e dey sweet us, e dey pain them 😂😂. Chioma too fine no be make up."

@keishawesley1_ said:

"You thought he was joking when he said “OMOGE TOO FINE NO BE MAKEUP OO” he even shouted ARABANCO 🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️💃🏾💃🏾."

@babeyworthy_xx said:

"Davido did not lie when he said if you see my baby, you go shut up o❤️."

@glory_edos1 said:

"If it was me, I will tape that hand🥺 no one will touch it for month, hand of grace😂."

Davido and Chioma turn heads with romantic video

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido and his wife Chioma thrilled fans after a heart-melting video of one of their romantic moments made it to social media.

The singer, who had just concluded a successful performance in Dallas, was seen holding hands with his wife as they walked out.

The clip was shared by the singer's cousin, Osun state governor's daughter Nike, who couldn’t stop gushing over the lovebirds.

