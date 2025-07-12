Nigerian singer Davido had a controversial episode online during one of his random moments on Elon Musk’s X

The father of twins shared a goat emoji with his fans and followers - an informal way of declaring his musical influence

Popular X influencer Daniel Regha pounced on the singer to lecture him on what it meant to be a great artist, which didn’t end well

Nigerian superstar singer David Adeleke aka Davido had a face-off with popular X user Daniel Regha.

It all started after the 5IVE shared a goat emoji with his followers, a subtle act of saying that he was GOAT (greatest of all time) in the music scene.

Davido and Daniel Regha clash on Elon Musk's X. Credit: @davido, @danielregha

Source: Instagram

Daniel, known for his antagonistic views, took it out on the musician as he decided to lecture him on what it meant to be the “greatest”.

He argued that the GOAT title was self-acclaimed; rather, it was something that was earned and widely recognised for an artist’s extraordinary talent.

In his words:

“A Greatest of All-time is not a self-acclaimed title; The artiste or person has to have an untouchable legacy, or revolutionise the game.”

Davido, who wasn’t having any of the demeaning words, immediately clapped back in capital letters, saying:

“SUUCK MY PENIiS U DICKHEAdD.”

See their conversation below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that on April 18, 2025, Daniel Regha dropped a bombshell review of Davido’s freshly released fifth studio album, 5ive, on X.

The Lagos-born commentator didn’t hold back, calling out the album for what he saw as lazy lyricism and uninspired collaborations.

He pointed to tracks like “With You” featuring Omah Lay as a missed opportunity and flagged “10 Kilo” for using the term “Orọbọ”, which he argued ridiculed body types.

Regha also aimed Davido’s wordplay, citing examples like “Wheel-barrow” and “Toy-toy-toy” as evidence of weak writing. His final verdict? A brutal 2/10, softened only by a nod to Davido’s smart choice of international features and great beats.

Netizens react to Davido and Daniel Regha’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

poshest_hope said:

"Awww. This is too h@rsh but don’t stop, I love it 🤣."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"OBO wan kee 30BG with joy this season 😂😂😂."

domingo_loso said:

"This Daniel guy be like bedbug you can't get rid of him easily 😂."

mommyasa said:

"I love how David dey dish them full course meal 😂😂😂 but this Daniel’s Meal is a special one 😂😂😂😂David please don't stop. 🤣."

apparels_by_bodyheavens said:

"David dey para these days ooo😂😂😂wetin happen."

chinenye_emmaculate said:

"Davido lovers 😂😂Omo obo is giving me joy abeg. Aura for aura >>>>>>>>."

meetspecial said:

"For Davido mind he ate with the response 😂😂."

__chefchi said:

"I love you this man😂give them!!!!!!!!!."

theamarachukwu said:

"David don carry stone wey en keep for Goliath hit Daniel😭😭."

toriaofficial001 said:

"I bet he really wants to succk it truly😂don’t give him chance o Davido."

_cherii_coco said:

"I love this era of Davido 😂😂😂."

hrm_reeee said:

"All of you saying I love this era of Davido,is this not who he has always been,is he acting different?"

nurse_prudence_ said:

"How to know if your comment hitsss the chest. The reaction and the action of the recipient thereafter 😂😂😂."

Daniel Regha reviews Davido's album cover

In a previous story by Legit.ng, Daniel Regha stirred controversy with his review of the album cover of Davido's fifth album, 5ive.

Regha questioned the album’s cover art and creativity, sparking outrage among fans.

Social media erupted, some calling the cover confusing, while others defended Davido’s artistic choices.

