Late Nigerian singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s daughter became another topic of discussion online after a video of her surfaced

In the now viral clip, the young girl was seen leading a choir ministration as she took over the ambience with her voice

Fans and netizens of the deceased who came across the post had different things to say about her appearance

A video of late Nigerian singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s daughter went viral online, showing her in church.

The youngster was spotted on the podium as she performed a string of gospel songs while leading a choir ministration.

Late Osinachi’s daughter leads praise and worship in church. Credit: @osinachinwachukw

Source: Instagram

Fans and netizens who came across the clip pointed out their displeasure about her appearance as they wondered who her guidance was.

However, the little girl dominated the church’s ambience with her high-pitched voice and stage confidence.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Osinachi Nwachukwu's daughter singing has created a frenzy on social media.

In the trending video, the young girl was seen singing worship songs, with her high-pitched voice captivating Nigerians.

Fans and netizens were amazed by how effortlessly she hit the high notes, wondering how she managed to do so without straining her vocal cords. The viral clip was shared by popular celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut on Instagram.

Netizens react to video of late Osinachi’s daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

main_teee said:

"Aww. Her mother’s daughter indeed❤️ bless her 🙏."

urchhkhalifagram said:

"Looks so unkempt 😢May God protect her and helped her grow in Him."

emma.emerson.live said:

"Oh lord! 😢🙏Please protect this girl! Don’t let anyone take advantage of her gift like her mother. Don’t let Nigeria happen to this precious gift.."

therealstellamaris said:

"I thought pastor Paul Eneche is their pastor.. why didn't he carry the children along ....its well."

emenikechibugo said:

"Osinachi lives in her🔥🔥 I legit had goosebumps. Dear Lord please protect her and use her for Your glory🙏🙏."

_theeclairee's profile picture

_theeclairee said:

"Her life would be beautiful ❤️❤️."

alollee_pop wrote:

"Omg.. this made me so happy that she's gonna take over her mother's legacy 😢😍."

jacki_bankx said:

"God is so good, just look at her babygirl making her proud 🥲."

go2_you4eva wrote:

"😢😢😢 Osinachi would have been alive to be one of the highest grossing gospel artists but bad marriage kpaied her due to what people will say....sad😢😢."

akpajosephine said:

"Oh lord...😢😢she transferred her Grace to her because how that Talent will just waste like that ,God protect and bless her 🙏🏼."

godstime_eghosa1 said:

"😢😢😢😢👏👏🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌. U will go great places where ur mother couldn’t reach 🙏💯❤️🌹. May her keep resting in peace 🙏."

Osinachi’s daughter surfaces online. Credit: @osinachinwachukwu

Source: Instagram

Police submits autopsy report carried out on Osinachi

Legit.ng also previously reported that the police had submitted an autopsy report on the body of Osinachi.

The National Hospital, Abuja, which carried out the singer's post-mortem, sent the findings to the police.

Spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory police command Josephine Adeh also released a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng