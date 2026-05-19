A lady has revealed on TikTok that she left her abusive marriage after 13 months and relocated to a new city to start afresh

However, she took decisive action against her family members after leaving her marriage and disclosed what she did to the public

The lady has received massive support on social media for choosing herself and having the courage to leave an abusive marriage

A lady, known on TikTok as @olaaku_, has hailed herself as the first person in her bloodline to leave an abusive marriage instead of enduring and praying for her estranged husband to change.

The lady disclosed this in a TikTok post on May 18.

A lady discloses online that she quit her abusive marriage. Photo Credit: (@olaaku_)

Source: TikTok

While the specifics concerning the crash of her marriage were not revealed, the lady took pride in her decision to quit her marriage, which was no longer peaceful.

Netizens hail lady who left abusive marriage

In her TikTok post, @olaaku_ further wrote that she blocked her whole family and relocated to a new city to start her life afresh. In her words:

"Rich because I'm the first woman in her bloodline to leave an abusive marriage of 13 months instead of enduring and praying for him to change, blocked my whole family, relocated to a new city and started my life afresh."

She also wrote:

"Cause no be go train pikin wey him mama and papa no train well."

Many internet users commended the lady for quitting an abusive marriage and putting her well-being first.

A lady announces that she has walked out of her marriage after 13 months. Photo Credit: (@olaaku_)

Source: TikTok

View her TikTok post below:

Failed marriage: Woman receives support online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Mabel Onaga said:

"I am very proud of you stranger… May the work of your hands be blessed so you won’t have any reason to look back."

Mercy love ❤ 💥💋 said:

"I'm so proud of u stranger 💓 💛 💗 100 gboza for u 💖 💓 💗 for choosing you over everyone u are a queen 👸 💖 I wish my sister can also leave her toxic marriage."

lovelycare77 said:

"I love you so much 🥰block everyone, in months or years they will come around. Never ever stop choosing yourself."

Precious Ozioma440 said:

"Rooting for you dear stranger ❤️❤️..May your days be blessed with ease and favour, amen."

Everything KayK said:

"One day i will say my story I’m grateful for where I’m now. I’m doing so well for myself."

Ethel d Baker girl said:

"Whatever you do in life always put your self first. Thanks for choosing yourself."

MISSCUTE-CHUKWU said:

"Congratulations for choosing yourself. You are the only one who will be with yourself forever and you need all the love that you have been giving to people."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had returned to her parents' house after her marriage collapsed.

Woman shares why her marriage crashed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had explained why her marriage crashed after just five months.

According to her, she had initially believed that the wedding marked the start of a lasting future together. Instead, she found that the experience became a period of deep personal development rather than the beginning of a lifelong partnership.

She recalled how the situation forced her to confront aspects of herself that she had previously overlooked. Speaking further, she explained that the separation, though painful, pushed her towards growth in ways that a more comfortable situation would not have allowed.

Source: Legit.ng