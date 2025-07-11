Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana and Pastor Jerry trended online following their recent meeting in Abuja

The businessman shared a video of himself with the preacher as he visited his office with lavish phone gifts

Speaking further about his warm gesture, Obi Cubana appreciated the preacher for his love and support, triggering reactions online

Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana and Pastor Jerry of Stream of Joys met recently, as a video of both of them went viral.

The businessman was spotted in the cleric's office with a package of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip.

Obi Cubana gifts Paster Jerry new Samsung phones. Credit: @jerryeze, @obicubana

Source: Instagram

Excited about the meeting, the nightlife entrepreneur presented the lavish gifts to the preacher and further explained that it was the first delivery of the gadget.

He appreciated Pastor Jerry for the love, support, and adequate prayers.

In his caption, Obi Cubana wrote:

“Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip Season 7! On arrival, starting this season with the anointed man of God, nwanne nke m! @realjerryeze. 1st delivery of the slimmest device EVER...."The Innovation" this season, and the Works of our hands is blessed!! Dalu ezigbo nwanne m PJ, for all the prayers, love and support......i love and appreciate you nna m!!💙❤️👑🙏🙏🙏 @samsung_nigeria Afia zuba!!🔥🔥🔥.”

See his post below:

Obi Cubana and Pastor Jerry trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

lady_akudo said:

"Pastor Jerry is very quiet 🤣🤣🤣. It's only during prayer he is loud 😩😩😩."

majenta_properties_abuja said:

"As you gave him Fold 7 🙂 expect the blessings that comes with it in 7 folds 🙌."

greatness_se said:

"NSPPDIANS SHOUT POWER !!"

joy2my_world said:

"Pastor Gerry is full of anointing,first time I will join his 3 days fasting and prayer..God answered my prayers through him..he is truly a man of God..I’m a Muslim but this one is 100% confirmed man of God."

aizejewelries_goldemporium said:

"See big man reaction, very demure , make them just give me make una see true character 😂💔 una go watch live performance."

wendy_hairmpire said:

"God bless u chairman for gifting our papa😍😍may El-roi increase u all round ijn👏."

wendy_hairmpire said:

"God bless u chairman for gifting our papa😍😍may El-roi increase u all round ijn👏."

ike_cubana said:

"Fold 7 already anointed......Okpataozuora 👑 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

momofiberesima said:

"I just love my papa the first man of God I am very comfortable calling papa😍😍😍."

call_me_vanora wrote:

"Samsung will win series of awards this year. Papa don't touch una product like this.... Thank you @obi_cubana NSPPDians loves you."

jovita.ekene246 said:

"Papa Papa Papa 🥹🥹🥹 We love you so much @realjerryeze 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. Chai God bless you Big Daddy @obi_cubana 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹."

braunbelle2021 said:

"Na only me this nsppd no de work for 😂😂😂. I don try pray for on 3 different occasions, the problem come worse pass before😂😂😂."

the_wise_money_coach said:

"🙏THANK YOU FROM ALL NSPPDIANS 🔥."

Jerry Eze shares his touching encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Streams of Joy International founder Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

The convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago.

When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng