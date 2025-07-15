Eedris Abdulkareem reacted to Buhari’s death, saying leaders should not expect sympathy they never gave

The rapper echoed the voices of many Nigerians who criticised the late president’s leadership

His statement contrasts sharply with former Senator Shehu Sani’s emotional plea for forgiveness

As tributes continue to pour in following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian rapper and activist Eedris Abdulkareem has joined the conversation — and he didn’t hold back.

This is as Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti, questioned Nigerians for celebrating the former President’s death

In a post shared via Instagram, Eedris challenged Nigerian politicians to reflect on how they treat citizens while alive, warning that the kind of legacy they leave behind will determine whether or not they’ll be mourned with dignity.

Eedris Abdulkareem reacts to Buhari’s death, saying leaders should not expect sympathy they never gave. Photos: @abdulkareemeedris/IG.

Source: Instagram

The veteran rapper made his statement shortly after Senator Shehu Sani urged Nigerians to forgive Buhari and let him rest in peace. But Eedris took a different route.

He wrote:

“If you want sympathy in death, then you must show empathy when alive. Your legacies after life are consequences of your deeds.”

He closed his message with a brief Islamic prayer, “Innalillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”, commonly used when mourning the dead.

See the post here:

Eedris' post gets mixed reactions

Eedris’ comment has set off conversations across platforms. While some supported his tough love approach, others felt it lacked grace.

@Ada_miracle:

“Eedris just said what a lot of people are thinking but are scared to say.”

@MistaJhay:

“That’s a word! No politician should expect flowers in death if they gave thorns in life.”

@OluRoyalty:

“Let’s be honest — Nigerians suffered. People are not angry for nothing.”

@TolaTalks:

“Hmm. This is deep. Whether we like it or not, legacy matters more than riches.”

@KokoRants:

“Make dem dey learn. Nigerians don’t forget pain, especially the one caused by leaders.”

@ifeoma_speaks:

“Exactly! You can’t rule with an iron hand and expect tears when you’re gone.”

@daniel_black23:

“Empathy is not hard. Nigerian leaders act like they’re above everyone. Now see the result.”

@queen_meg:

“Leadership is service. If you fail the people, they won’t mourn you. Simple!”

@jaybaba_real:

“Eedris has always been outspoken. Nothing but truth in what he said.”

@zainabwrites:

“We can mourn respectfully and still call out a failed legacy. They’re not mutually exclusive.”

@chief_danzy:

“No be curse, but most of our politicians go face this same thing. Nigerians are tired!”

Eedris Abdulkareem echoes the voices of many Nigerians who criticised the late president’s leadership. Photo: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Davido drops cryptic post on Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido seems not to be bothered by the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since Buhari’s death on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a London clinic, Nigerians have been looking forward to the singer’s reaction. Already, Nigerian celebrities have spoken about the former Nigerian leader's passing.

However, instead of talking about Buhari, Davido, who is currently on his 5ive Tour, took to Instagram to share about the greatest lesson he learnt about people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng