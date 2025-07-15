Eedris Abdulkareem Weighs in on Buhari’s Passing: “No Empathy in Life, No Sympathy in Death"
- Eedris Abdulkareem reacted to Buhari’s death, saying leaders should not expect sympathy they never gave
- The rapper echoed the voices of many Nigerians who criticised the late president’s leadership
- His statement contrasts sharply with former Senator Shehu Sani’s emotional plea for forgiveness
CHECK OUT: Learn How to Make Money from Your Content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook — So You Can Turn Your Creativity into a Real Income
As tributes continue to pour in following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian rapper and activist Eedris Abdulkareem has joined the conversation — and he didn’t hold back.
This is as Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti, questioned Nigerians for celebrating the former President’s death
In a post shared via Instagram, Eedris challenged Nigerian politicians to reflect on how they treat citizens while alive, warning that the kind of legacy they leave behind will determine whether or not they’ll be mourned with dignity.
The veteran rapper made his statement shortly after Senator Shehu Sani urged Nigerians to forgive Buhari and let him rest in peace. But Eedris took a different route.
He wrote:
“If you want sympathy in death, then you must show empathy when alive. Your legacies after life are consequences of your deeds.”
He closed his message with a brief Islamic prayer, “Innalillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”, commonly used when mourning the dead.
See the post here:
Eedris' post gets mixed reactions
Eedris’ comment has set off conversations across platforms. While some supported his tough love approach, others felt it lacked grace.
@Ada_miracle:
“Eedris just said what a lot of people are thinking but are scared to say.”
@MistaJhay:
“That’s a word! No politician should expect flowers in death if they gave thorns in life.”
@OluRoyalty:
“Let’s be honest — Nigerians suffered. People are not angry for nothing.”
@TolaTalks:
“Hmm. This is deep. Whether we like it or not, legacy matters more than riches.”
@KokoRants:
“Make dem dey learn. Nigerians don’t forget pain, especially the one caused by leaders.”
@ifeoma_speaks:
“Exactly! You can’t rule with an iron hand and expect tears when you’re gone.”
@daniel_black23:
“Empathy is not hard. Nigerian leaders act like they’re above everyone. Now see the result.”
@queen_meg:
“Leadership is service. If you fail the people, they won’t mourn you. Simple!”
@jaybaba_real:
“Eedris has always been outspoken. Nothing but truth in what he said.”
@zainabwrites:
“We can mourn respectfully and still call out a failed legacy. They’re not mutually exclusive.”
@chief_danzy:
“No be curse, but most of our politicians go face this same thing. Nigerians are tired!”
Davido drops cryptic post on Buhari
Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido seems not to be bothered by the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Since Buhari’s death on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a London clinic, Nigerians have been looking forward to the singer’s reaction. Already, Nigerian celebrities have spoken about the former Nigerian leader's passing.
However, instead of talking about Buhari, Davido, who is currently on his 5ive Tour, took to Instagram to share about the greatest lesson he learnt about people.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.