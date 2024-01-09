Popular singer Yemi Alade is one creative genius who is known for her distinct hairstyles and outfits

In her music video shoot, she adorned a star-themed hairstyle with two colours, which blended with her outfit

She was also seen dancing in the video, and it got her fans excited as they praised her level of creativity

Famous singer Yemi Alade has stirred praises from her fans after the creative hairstyle and outfit she rocked for one of her new music videos went viral.

Her hair was packed into two parts in star-themed designs of black and silver colours. She also wore a complementing black and white outfit comprising a pair of shorts, leggings, and a dress.

Yemi Alade looks stylish in creative hairstyle, outfit for video shoot. Source: @yemialade/Instagram

See photos of the hair and outfit below:

Fans react to Yemi Alade's outfit

Some of her fans have reacted to her outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@sir_affluent_001:

"Paragon of beauty."

@syllaadams51:

"Always gorgeous with a great morphology, always fashionable, always super elegant, you’re a must-have reference I adore you kiss."

@iskayjay:

"Sweet girl."

@originalsekoudiomande:

"Prisoner."

@tklam_boy:

"My baby. Hope you know I love you ko."

@hidarah_:

"Mama keep killing it till for ever!!!

@dennis_seaman:

"Mama Africa works harder always and drops bangers all the time."

