Being a fashionista comes easy for actress Iyabo Ojo and it is unsurprising that her daughter, Priscilla, followed in her footsteps

Priscy, as she is fondly called, has a knack for wearing trendy outfits and has proven that she can inspire her fans with her top-notch fashion taste

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times the celebrity daughter and influencer left her fans speechless with her elegant outfits

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has great fashion taste and often flaunts it on social media.

The 23-year-old does not have a limit to the kind of outfits she rocks and often gives her fans something to discuss with her amazing designs.

Priscilla Ojo looks glamorous in her outfits. Image credit: @its.priscy

From traditional outfits to casual wear, Priscy has proven that aside from Gen Zs, she can also give the older generation some fashion goals.

In this listicle, Legit.ng takes a look at some of her interesting style moments.

1. Priscy turns heads in traditional outfit

Priscy, who recently got engaged to Tanzania singer, Juma Jux (JJ), looked glamorous in the pink traditional outfit she wore for her pre-wedding photos.

The skirt and blouse attire was combined with a stylish 'gele' and accessories that made her look lovely. She also held a customised hand fan that exuded elegance. Her partner was dressed in a pink Agbada, cap, and shoes that gave him a dapper look.

Several celebrities and fans were impressed with their outfits and they commend them on her Instagram page.

2. Priscy slays in black gown

The influencer rocked a show-stopping black gown as she attended the premiere of All Of Us, a series produced by her best friend and media personality, Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

According to her, she was proud of the work of her friend and encouraged her fans to watch it. Her gown, which has a long slit, flowed to the ground and gave her a dazzling look.

The beautiful outfit was combined with her stunning black hair, a black purse, pink shoes. Her mild makeup highlighted her beauty and made her the cynosure of eyes.

3. Priscy looks sharp in white dress

The beauty of the celebrity daughter is never in doubt and she has no limit to the colours she wears.

She slayed in a gorgeous white dress that displayed her curves. Her white handbag, shoes, and classy gold hair did justice to her outfit.

Her smile gave her away as she struck different beautiful poses during her photoshoot session.

4. Priscy rocks daunting corset dress

The influencer was in attendance when singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, got married to his wife Chioma, on June 25, 2024.

She rocked a breathtaking traditional outfit that was designed with a corset. Her 'gele' was top-notch and it made her look admirable.

Her shoes, jewelleries, and purse exuded luxury and opulence, and she turned heads at the event in the company of her mother. Some fans were enticed by her looks and they informed her that it was not her wedding.

5. Priscy goes stylish with pink attire

Priscilla looked like a damsel as she turned up in a magnificent pink attire for the movie premiere of My Lady Jane. Her outfit had a cape that was designed behind her head and had extra fabric that flowed to the ground.

She blended the apparel with a beautiful hairstyle that she packed in a bun. Her exquisite earrings and makeup gave her a fabulous vibe.

Priscilla Ojo rocks glamorous green dress

