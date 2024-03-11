Singer Tiwa Savage has provoked netizens with the attire she adorned recently as it showed sensitive parts of her body

She wore black pants and a bra which she covered with a transparent black material and it got many talking

Some social media users were not comfortable with her appearance as they felt she was encouraging ladies to expose their bodies

Popular Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has gotten netizens talking after she turned up for a meeting adorning a transparent black material that revealed her pants and bra.

Tiwa Savage shows off her body in a suggestive outfit. Image credit: @wahalanetwork/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The outfit also showed off her upper and lower body parts in a suggestive way. She combined her attire with a bead necklace, bangles, and heel shoes. Also, she braided her hair backward with hair extensions that were up to her waist.

Some people were not comfortable with how she was dressed and they noted that she could have done better with her look. Others also blamed her for encouraging ladies to expose their bodies.

Check out Tiwa Savage's provocative outfit in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions to Tiwa's suggestive attire

Some social media users have reacted to the singer's outfit. Check out some of their comments below:

@decency_ireneofficial:

"Even me tire for Tiwa and I’m more angry at the guy’s cheering her up. Same guys that insult girls for exposing their bodies and cheering up Tiwa. In this life just have money, rules are meant for the poor."

@jennifer.nnoli:

"None of your business. Quit commenting on women’s bodies and their choices."

@decency_ireneofficial:

"Same guys cheering her up are insulting Lekki girls for doing surgery and 90 percent of their favorite don do surgery."

@jaylodolls:

"Anyhow she chooses to dress is none of y’all business. If na Beyoncé dress like this now a good compliment una go compliment am. Rest!"

@lennon_stl:

"Na Tiwa mumu and she’s disrespecting her own son. Later she will apologize to that boy."

kingdavi754

"As you’re going out today may the lord bless you financially give u wisdom to solve your problems in Jesus name, and happy Ramadan Kareem to all Muslim friends."

@342jaywise_5050:

"My guy make una rest…… leave her for us wen love her like that."

@deedream5:

"Person wey she no get shame and sense. Her son go hear everything later for internet."

@claybayartistry:

"This is why Teni remains undefeated when it comes to not going out naked in the name of celebrity."

@zubix_empire147:

"If na Beyonce you will rush to take pictures, fashion police."

@drino5376:

"If na another girl wear this dem go tell her say Shey she no get family lmao."

@ngozibliss11:

"She sef don do yansh?"

Tiwa Savage looks gorgeous in lovely dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage had continued to show off her fashion side as she adorned a lovely dress at the London Fashion Week.

The beautiful songstress displayed her legs in the outfit which she combined with a big hat in the same colour.

Her look at the classy event got her fans excited as they hailed her for her talent and ability to be a fashion icon.

Source: Legit.ng