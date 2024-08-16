Singer Simi had always wanted to loc her hair and she made her intention known to her husband Adekunle Gold

They finally visited a hair salon to get her desired hairstyle, and she showed off the process in a video

Her four-year-old daughter and husband followed her to the salon as she made her hair and they did the voiceover in the video

Singer Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, looked adorable as she decided to get a dreadlocks hairstyle. According to her husband, she has been disturbing him that she wanted to have it done but she never did.

However, she finally did it and she displayed the process the hairstylist followed to get her beautiful hairstyle.

In a video, the hairstylist treated her hair in parts and covered it with a special kind of paper, which Adekunle Gold described as foil.

After that process, hair clips were used to pin some parts of the hair before the tips of the hair were tinted with the wine colour.

The Duduke crooner noted that she has had grey hair since she was a teenager and the finished process of the locs looked amazing. Her daughter Deja and Adekunle Gold did the voiceover of her video and it was quite exciting listening to them.

Watch Simi's video below:

Fans react to Simi's hair video

Check out what some people have said about Simi's hair below:

@crystalz_collections:

"Deja is such a cute child."

@queen_laamie:

"@adekunlegold what’s poster color, sir?"

@temi_tope0:

"It's the way Deja compliments you at every point for me."

@evolvingruthie:

"Daddy look at my mummy’s brown skin, she’s so beautiful."

@unusual_ini:

"This was so cute and funny."

@efezino_:

"Oh! I enjoyed this so much. Deja o."

@canusiminow:

"Your hair is pretty. We want more of this voiceover, please. I enjoyed it. Deja is the cutest."

Simi replies troll

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Aso-oke vendor had gotten the attention of Simi after she quoted her pictures on X saying that she lacked steeze.

Simi adorned a short red dress with tiny straps, exposing her legs and a little cleavage.

According to the vendor, Simi wasn't stylish enough, and the singer's response got netizens excited.

